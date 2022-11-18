The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Hanro, Hood By Air, Ramy Brook

This weekend, yet another streetwear classic is revived; this time, it’s the white-hot (in 2012) brand Hood By Air. Plus, a must-attend twofer sale and a Champion sweatshirt swap

Hanro Sample Sale Nov 15 – 20, Online

Intimate wear has never been solely for women and this weekend, Swiss brand Hanro proves that to be true at a discount. This sale offers discount prices on comfortable, functional intimate wear for both men and women. We’ll be the first to admit it’s not the sexiest clothing on the planet but it certainly looks like it can be slipped on and off rather easily. A huge plus with this one is that it is great for gifting and, yes, it is guaranteed delivery before Christmas!

375 Events Hood By Air Sample Sale Nov 15 – 20, Online

Hood By Air ruled the early 2010s. They were, indisputably, the top streetwear brand ahead of today’s prevalence of Supreme, Palace, and A Bathing Ape. Flashback to 2011, when A$AP Rocky took the world by storm with his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP. Alongside the music came the outfits, with Rocky wearing HBA on every occasion possible. Now, the brand is not nearly as popular but there are still some great basics in there at discounted prices.

Ramy Brook x Dress for Success Sample Sale Nov. 16 – 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s better than a two-for-one sample sale? That’s a serious question because we are unsure if there is anything better than that. This is why this week we bring you a collaboration between Ramy Brook and Dress for Success, with brilliant pricing all around. Furs for $100, dresses for $130, and denim for $80 may not seem incredible on the face of it, but considering the markdown from retail, we definitely recommend checking this one out.

Champion Hoodie Exchange Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Champion has become the unlikely champion—you’re welcome—of streetwear in recent years. Somehow, the brand went from affordable basics to overpriced…basics. The strategy has certainly changed, but luckily, the quality remains the same. This swap asks Angelenos to bring any pre-owned hoodie in exchange for a new, fresh, Champion hoodie. All swapped hoodies go to Refried Apparrel for appropriate repurposing!

