From the reintroduction of knitwear to the Gymshark sample sale (at last), there’s no limit to what you can stack your shelves with this weekend

Yes, we may all be enduring a punishing global heat wave at the moment, but we know nothing, not even this melting heat, could ever stop you from hitting the sweetest sample sales across our city. This weekend is a bit off from our normal picks, with a very notable athletics brand making its Guide debut. Otherwise, it’s a good weekend for the routine L.A. shopping circuit: flea markets, antiques, and more gorgeous garments to fill your closet.

Interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday? Sign up here!

Gymshark Sample Sale July 19-24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 910 S. Los Angeles Street

Going to the gym is no longer a lifestyle choice alone, it’s now a means of rising to incredible popularity. Whether it be on TikTok or Instagram, users can anticipate catching a short clip of someone flaunting their muscles in the nearest gym mirror. With this, comfortable, fashionable, and colorful gym wear can now be seen around the weight room and out on the streets. Gymshark is one of the brands to have captivated the public in this seemingly enduring trend. Now, this long-anticipated sample sale is finally on.

Callahan Knitwear Sample Sale July 20-24, Online

Knitwear has taken the world by storm recently, and why not? It’s comfortable, it creates compelling silhouettes, and—most of the time—it blends vibrant colors in an eye-catching way. Callahan has a range of great pieces, from more minimal garments to lime-green sets. In its essence, the brand paves a path to get some staple pieces into anyone’s closets. The price slashes are alluring, with most items marked down 60 percent from their retail price. There’s a lot of variety here, making this sample sale perfect for the confused shopper who wants an array of options for their next big clothing haul.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale July 15 to 29, 10 a.m to 10 p.m. In stores and online

Every time I see an ad for the Nordstrom Anniversary campaign, I am haunted by my past experiences as staff at the Seattle-based retail giant. For a time, I worked at one of their stores in Tysons Corner, Virginia; this location seemed to be a hub for the snobbiest of shoppers, though I can say I had a lot of interactions I appreciated. Regardless of my past life with Nordstrom, I could never deny that their anniversary sale is one of the best shopping events of the year. It’s backed by a meticulously-planned marketing campaign and typically ends up making headlines across a long list of media outlets. The sale spans two weeks and discounts are available both online and in-store.

Topanga Vintage Market July 24, 7:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Victory Blvd at Mason Ave, Woodland Hills

Topanga is one of the bigger flea markets in Los Angeles that—much like the others—takes place just once a month. This one brings vendors from all across the Golden State, from Ojai to San Diego and even some from Arizona. However, admission is only $4, which is a far cry from the $10 that Rose Bowl and Long Beach Antique Market charge these days. That alone is a reason to at least try this one out. Happy hunting!

Designer Swimwear Warehouse Sale July 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2000 E. Winston Rd., Anaheim

Last week, we wrote about the Guide’s first-ever swimsuit sale feature—well, it’s definitely summertime because here’s another! Let’s face it: Swimwear has gotten far too expensive. The next time that I have to run into a store and grab a pair of trunks for $50, I may just lose it. This sale brags that prices for brands such as Becca, Trina Trunk, and Isabella Rose are now “$6-$12 instead of $40-$140.” This, in itself, is music to any Angeleno’s ears.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.