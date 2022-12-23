The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: George Esquivel, Totallee, Rails

We are also delighted to present, at the last gasp of the season, our first inclusion of a holiday market

This week is highlighted by a rare sale from the one and only George Esquivel. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

George Esquivel Holiday Sale Dec. 16 – Jan. 8, Online

George Esquivel is a brand that frequently gets tossed around within the confines of conversations of more discerning Angeleno fashionistas. His shoes have been worn by Brad Pitt and Dwayne Johnson and simply put, he’s been crafting quality footwear for all since 1994. Now, on a rather rare occasion, his wonderful shoes are on sale; to be honest, we can’t recall the last time this actually took place. Expect 50 to 80 percent off of women’s and men’s sneakers, boots and shoes for this one, which is already in full swing.

Totallee EOY Sale Dec. 26 – 31, Online

This is definitely not a sale we thought we would ever have the chance to include, but here we are. Totallee—the world-renowned phone case company—is hosting its end-of-year clearance sale. In terms of a last-minute gift option, there may not be one better than this. And, let’s face it, we all have that one friend that can’t help but drop their phone on the ground every two minutes. Now, in this case, they’ll at least avoid a smashed screen. Use code “BYE2022” at check out for 60 percent off any and all products.

Rails Sample Sale Dec. 22 – 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contemporary style is perfected with a brand like Rails. Simple hues with prints or icons thrown on top are so in at the moment and this brand specializes in such designs. Their sale is 30 percent off most of what’s available on their website, but there is also an in-person sample sale going on in Los Angeles. Make sure to tune in if you want to fill out the essentials of your closet.

Holiday Market At Westfield Century City Ends Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This season, we feel as if we need to apologize for being a bit stingy on the number of holiday markets we’ve included. So sorry. Now, we are happy to add the Holiday Market At Westfield Century City, which includes live performances, shops, and treats—a true Christmas experience. Bring your family along and fill your bags/empty your bank accounts at this one.

