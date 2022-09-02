The Guide to Weekend Sales is never only about outfits and this week goes to show that with intimates and toiletries

Last week, I went into a record store located in Los Feliz named Record Safari. I’ve been there a couple of times, but I typically avoid the stores at all costs in favor of the deals I could snatch at flea markets, antique malls, and thrift stores. However, on this occasion, I decided to shuffle through their dollar bin, which, in most stores, houses Barbra Streisand, John Denver, and classical music albums that don’t make it on many must-have lists. Believe it or not, I found some of my favorite records, including Neil Young’s Harvest, Janis Joplin’s Pearl, and a Miles Davis compilation.

Now, I know records and clothing are entirely different worlds, but I think that tracking back through the places you typically stay away from is always important. Remember: Good things pop up everywhere—it’s just a matter of when they get there and if you’re looking.

Interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday? Sign up here!

Nudea Sample Sale Aug 31 – Sep 4, Online

Just as furniture is a complement to one’s fashion sense, so are the garments one wears underneath a fab outfit. Everyone loves a good matching set, and comfort is just another piece that goes into the puzzle. Altogether, there are numerous colors on offer, from something as subtle as olive green and as bold as bright orange. Price points are listed at around 60 to 70 percent off their retail value, and the brand seems to be in touch with working for a wide range of demographics.

Molton Brown Sample Sale Aug 31 – Sep 6, Online

It’s definitely another surprising induction into the weekend sales guide, but Molton Brown offers plenty of products suited for staying fresh on a daily basis. Shampoos, conditioners, deodorant, incense sticks, and candles are all marked around 50 percent off, making them worth picking up. Personally, I would never pay $32 for hand wash, even if it was described as “fine liquid,” so the new $14 price is certainly preferred.

Rip Curl Warehouse Sale Sep 1 – 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Do I surf at all? No. Do I know that a large percentage of Angelenos hit the beach to surf every weekend? Yes. Thus, this induction proves to be rather meaningful, as various wetsuits and other surfing attire will be on offer at discounted prices (up to 80 percent off). Wonderfully enough, the warehouse will be restocking items throughout the weekend, so you can go about this one leisurely.

PCC Flea Market Sep 4, 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

Once again, I am happy to post my favorite Los Angeles flea market in the guide. Admission is free, there is parking on-site for two dollars, and there are three separate areas to shop. Each one is packed full of antiques, but my favorite part is wandering into the three-story parking garage to browse through everything from records to books. If you’re in town just visiting and only have time for one flea, this would definitely be the one to go to. And if you’re a local, this would still be the one to go to. Happy shopping!

Faithfull the Brand + Electric & Rose Sample Sale Aug 30 – Sep 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This sale is special, given its nature. Rather than being for one brand, this event combines two; a real two-in-one deal. Faithfull the Brand has tons of incredible patterns that fill up the entire color wheel. Electric & Rose is the same deal, while also being based in L.A. As described, both specialize in creating “contemporary lifestyle apparel for all of your adventures.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.