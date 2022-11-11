The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Erica Koesler, JoosTricot, O’Neill

This weekend, bridal accessories, outwear, and knitwear all hold the potential to occupy a slot in your calendar

This week you can check out everything from bridal accessories to outerwear. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

Interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday? Sign up here!

Erica Koesler Bridal Factory Sample Sale Nov 1 – 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yes, we have said before, but it bears repeating that there is zero shame in buying anything for a wedding on sale—especially with soaring inflation rates making such an event so costly. At this sample sale, you can grab various accessories such as veils, earrings, or tiaras. All of these are offered at an incredibly discounted price of 60 to 90 percent off of retail prices.

JoosTricot Sample Sale Nov 12 – 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This brand specializes in vibrant women’s knitwear, including tops, bottoms, sweaters, and much more. And the clothes are said to be form-fitting, meaning they can show off the curves of any body type. All styles are priced at 40 to 80 percent off of retail prices.

O’Neill Warehouse Sale Nov. 10 – 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It seems that surfwear is becoming a staple of the LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales, and we are happy to have it as a frequent addition. O’Neill has been in business since the mid-20th century, making it one of the most enduring brands in California’s history. Quality, comfort, and functionality are all essential components for this sport, making any garment picked up at this one well worth the money spent.

Spiritual Gangster Sample Sale Nov 10 – 15, Online

Despite the brand’s corny name, Spiritual Gangster’s clothing is pure quality. Most of what is actually redeemable from the brand are its simple, laid-back garments that don’t try to be overly bold. Sticking to the most minimal of compositions is entirely what makes this brand so alluring.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.