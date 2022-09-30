I recently passed the one-year mark for when I initially moved back to L.A., after previously living in San Pedro from age six to 10. I spent roughly 12 years living on the East Coast, just outside of Washington, D.C. in Alexandria, VA. I became attuned to the seasons; leaves falling, snow plowing, and sleet not-so-gracefully falling from clouds above. More importantly, my closet grew thicker, with coats and jackets of all varieties quickly filling in the gaps between thin flannels as well as shirts. Now, they all occupy boxes in my apartment, with no real use in throwing them on aside from when the air conditioning is blasting. Fall is always an interesting time for the average shopper in Los Angeles—personally, my familiarity with lighter garments being switched out for heavier ones is replaced by a mere transition in tones. Pink to tan, blue to brown, to orange—light to dark. Regardless, I still enjoy getting out into the city and finding the best deals—coatless or not.

CLD PR Sample Sale Sep 29 – Oct 2, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This is actually the first sample sale this organization is hosting in more than two years. CLD PR is a public relations firm based in Los Angeles, and, naturally, it handles a lot of fashion brands. This sale is a culmination of pieces from whom they represent, and includes luxury designers, denim, leather, faux fur, and more. Basically, there will be thousands of garments available for purchase from hundreds of designers—it’s a shopper’s dream.

Hip Curve Sample Sale Sep 29 – Oct 4, Online

I was very excited to put this sale into this week’s guide for two reasons. One, I was not familiar with the brand, and two, I was genuinely intrigued by some of their silhouettes. Hip Curve is a fashion boutique brand founded in 2018 by Bulgarian designer Pepi Semerdzhieva. The overall message being pushed by the brand is an emphasis on the modern woman’s femininity and power. Honestly, the Victorian aspects of some of the pieces are what took me for a whirl, as this is something that is consistently pedaled in fashion. However, not many do it well, and I can honestly say that the combination of victorian design and compelling prints makes for runway-ready clothing. Check them out!

MARCELL VON BERLIN Sample Sale Sep 29 – Oct 4, Online

I know you may all dread the very frequent occasion in which I type out the word “minimalism,” but I really can’t stress enough how important these types of clothes are to your everyday wardrobe. MARCELL VON BERLIN is a brand that focuses on a good mix of minimal and just slightly more than minimal clothing, implementing interesting textures as well as patterns to add more intrigue to pieces. For example, they may take a black dress and add red netting or stitching to parts of it, making the bright color pop against a void-like background.

Cotton Candy + NIA Sample Sale Sep 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Let’s get something straight: Both of the brands are purely trendy and while I think some of these trends are passable, there is a good chance they may be out of style soon. This is simply the way a lot of fashion brands operate today, as Gen Z pushes trends in and out at the snap of their fingers. That being said, style is all subjective and you may stumble upon a piece you could see yourself keeping forever.

Afterglow Makers Market Oct 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I had never heard of this market and yes, I must concede that I do love a good art fair. This is a rather small one, supporting 20 businesses and bringing a multitude of vintage, original artwork, handmade jewelry, and baked goods to the table. Why not enjoy a croissant whilst browsing through an eclectic array of trinkets? I know I’m not getting close to a Paris trip any time soon, so I am happy to get as close to it as I can in L.A.

