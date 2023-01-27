The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Ciao Lucia, Bottega Veneta, Renascence

This week, we are delighted to feature a sample sale from Bottega Veneta, presented by 375 Showrooms. Once again, enjoy the newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

Ciao Lucia Sample Sale Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This brand is headquartered in none other than sunny Los Angeles, which is also where it was founded. Overall, Ciao Lucia’s clothing could be pulled out of a retro Italian movie—it’s romantic, playful, and nostalgic. The patterns are quite simple and they are complemented by their silhouettes. If you’re looking for clothes to wear for day-to-day activities, we think this brand works for so many events and activities in the lives of Angelenos. So go for it.

375 Showroom Bottega Veneta Sample Sale Jan. 27 – 31, Online

Bottega Veneta, the Milan-based, luxury fashion house, continues to impress every time its models hit the runway. This time around, you can look forward to shopping for tops, bottoms, outerwear, accessories, and footwear—all at up to 75 percent off.

Renascence Sample Sale Jan. 27 – 31, Online

Sunglasses are a crucial aspect of living your very best West Coast life. With that being said, you should certainly be picking out the most stylish and flattering shades available. At Renascence, there are plenty of options to pick from, with designer brands like Phillip Lim, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Dries Van Noten, Erdem, Missoni, Moncler, Stella McCartney, and Victoria Beckham all available. None of these are priced above roughly $120 on this occasion, so we consider this one you must check out.

Naked Wolfe Sample Sale Feb. 1 – 5, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you were above the age of 18 in the year 2022, then you probably heard the name Naked Wolfe uttered at least once. The brand has seriously taken off and is now considered a go-to for men’s and women’s luxury footwear. Founded only five years ago, the brand is focused on disrupting the fashion biz “on a global scale.” Discounts are yet to be revealed, but given the pure status of its name, you’ll find it’ll definitely be worth stopping by to have a peek at what’s on offer.

