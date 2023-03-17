Also, we feature a sample sale from Laya Swimwear—one that makes us excited to soon be returning to the beach

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag’s newsletter that shares with you the best sales across the Southland each weekend. For this installment, we hit some of the hottest sales in West Hollywood.

WeHo is one of L.A.’s more popular neighborhoods and is also home to some of the best fashion retail in the city. Included in the list of wonderful WeHo retail is BY FAR and RtA—both brands that specialize in luxury women’s fashion.

BY FAR Sample Sale Mar. 15 – 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a brand that provides designer accessories and is by far (yes, I punned) one of the best to do it. Founded in 2016 by sisters Valentina Ignatova, Sabina Gyosheva, and Denitsa Bumbarova, they and the brand are on a constant journey to produce innovation within the fashion world. If you are wondering what you can look forward to for this sale, there is a plethora of bags, shoes, and other attire available at a discount price.

RtA Sample Sale Mar. 15 – 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you often find yourself looking for the latest trends to grace the runway, then this brand should likely be on your watchlist. RtA is an Angeleno luxury fashion brand founded in 2013 on the principle of elevating self-expression. Given its sleek and chic collections it produces, we would say they could call it a success. If you’re looking for some staple pieces for your closet, go ahead and check this one out.

Proenza Schouler Sample Sale Mar. 15 – 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For this weekend guide, we are definitely leaning more toward the luxury side of fashion. Hence, why this sale from Proenza Schouler takes us high into none other than Beverly Hills. Founded in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the duo hatched the idea of a brand with effortlessness and ease when they met at Parsons School of Design in New York. It would be hard to list out all the prices on offer for the sale, but sweatshirts are $65, pants are $125, and dresses are $150—for a full list click the link and scroll down to the comments. This may seem high, but considering what some of the pieces on offer typically retail for—we consider it fair.

Laya Swimwear Sample Sale Mar. 17 – 22, Online

Oh, the sun; how we miss it as the rain pours down on our sweet City of Angeles nearly every day lately. However, we know it will return soon and with that, we must prepare to bring ourselves back to the beaches. Laya Swimwear perfectly slots itself in for this event, offering sets up to 70 percent off. The swimwear is simple, yet durable and attractive—just as all should be.

