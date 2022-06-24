It’s the end of the month and that means that it’s a shopper’s paradise across the Southland—here’s the best of what you’ll find.

It’s here. Nope, not the actual beginning of the summer season (that was Tuesday) or Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” (though, yes, that’s out now) but we have come upon the final weekend of the month. This means, of course, loads of fantastic showroom sample sales join a regular smattering of sample sales from top designers, flea markets, and other fashion events. And some of these events end this afternoon…so I’ll cut this preamble short and just get to it.

Showroom Sample Sales June 24 Various times and locations around L.A.

The once-a-month, multi-location event began today when several showrooms opened their doors to massive savings for fashion-forward Angelenos. Look for designers like Papillion, Juicy Couture and other new designers at the California Market Center; Kathryn McCarron, Ginny Wong, Lefties, and other great brands at Cooper Design Space; plus many, many (many) more top and up-and-coming designers and brands at The Gerry Building, the Lady Liberty Building and the New Mart. Some of these sales already begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. so if you’re looking for a unique bargain, the time is now.

Topanga Vintage Market June 25 Victory Blvd at Mason Ave Woodland Hills, L.A.

The ultimate vintage and flea market comes but once a month to the Valley, combining the power of the Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl Flea Market and the Long Beach Antique Flea Market, with vendors from each, this gem has over 200 vintage sellers and dozens of local creatives. Expect to make an afternoon of this one, with food trucks and live entertainment.

Brooklinen Sample Sale June 28-July 3 301 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

New York invades Los Angeles like it’s post-March 2020 all over again when Brooklinen bedding arrives at the 260 L.A. location. This one doesn’t start until Tuesday but we just had to include it because it’s a rarity where shoppers can expect up to 70% off some of the best bedding available—and hopefully, some of the brand’s lush accessories and leisurewear. You can take it from me, as I just bought my own Brooklinen duvet, that this truly is top-notch bedding. Or, have a look at these across-the-board stellar reviews from some highly-trusted sources across the web. As always, get there early!

Lumiere Runway Fashion Show June 25 at 4 p.m. ​​2027 North Highland Avenue, L.A.

Want to add some true Paris and Milan glamor to your weekend? Then head to this Hollywood Hills mansion, described as “a magnificent and rare nearly 3-acre historical monument” that was once owned by William Randolph Hearst Sr. It’s where Lumiere Runway is hosting a show concept that includes international designers and runway performers…I think that means models? The event will have a red carpet, open bar, and catering. Plus, some of the proceeds will go to charity. Chic and bursting with largesse—we love it.

Bestir Nike Swimwear Online Sample Sale June 24-27 Online Event

Starting on Friday, Bestir London is selling Nike swimwear from across the pond and it’s all marked down to an astonishing $14.71.With summer here, this is the moment for the bargain hunters of this town to find an eye-watering discount. So head to the URL linked above now. As in now. Like, right now. Plus, this is the Nike swimwear that’s designed for elite training: tops, bottoms, one-pieces, board shorts, goggles, and much more. These exquisite beach-and-pool-perfect pieces will ship from Bestir London—but don’t fear the cost and stock up, as orders over $100 will ship at no cost to you whatsoever from the U.K., and that’s what we call absolutely fabulous.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.