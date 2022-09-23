The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Boy Smells, alchemy., and OBEY

I recently read a Vogue article about a reemerging trend: skirts worn over pants. I also had the pleasure of wearing a skirt for the first time two weeks ago, when attending an art show hosted and curated by my friend, Haley Fonfa. All in all, the skirt was incredibly comfortable but on numerous occasions, it was torn as I attempted to sit down. It wasn’t too tight or anything, I promise, I just think the combination of my long legs and untrained skirt-wearing culminated in the disaster. Given this, I think the skirt over pants thing would likely result in a similar—if not worse—fate for me. However, it is always fun to explore the possibilities of what can come back to fashion’s fore. In our weekly sales guide, we try to push this spirit, time and again, by amplifying a diverse collection of brands and garments. So, although I may say “no” to the skirt-pant combo, who’s stopping you from saying “yes” this weekend?

Boy Smells Sample Sale Sep 24 – 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This brand is a unique entry into the weekend guide as it covers the grounds of fragrance—an area where I have personally never strayed. However, I was simultaneously pondering how certain scents came to be, and what chemicals were infused with natural materials to make such unique compositions. However, Boy Smells doesn’t specialize in solely fragrances and scented candles, but also in “unmentionables.” These are categorized as bras, underwear, and other intimates, all marketed as gender neutral.

alchemy. Sample Sale Sep 21 – 24, Online

Jewelry has become a frequent feature in the sales guide, and rightfully so. Accessories are the last piece in putting together a beautiful outfit—they are the true cherry on top. alchemy. specializes in rings, necklaces, and bracelets, all centered around basic designs from Cuban links to weaves. Overall, here we have solid pieces made of 18k gold-plated stainless steel. Watch out for the shedding with plated jewelry, but discount prices of up to 70 percent off are often worth it.

OBEY Warehouse Sale Sep. 22 – 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I was incredibly intrigued to see this brand on the list of sales this weekend, as it had fallen out of thought. Back in the early 2000s, OBEY shirts could be found on every person roaming the streets of any suburb or city. The impact remains, but the hype has certainly died out. That being said, founder Shepard Fairey is a genius in his own right, and his clothing will always be worn to some extent. Why not wind the clock back and wear OBEY again? Apparently, the very early aughts are in again.

MEADOW LN Sample Sale Sep 14 – 19, Online

MEADOW LN is an “elevated basics” and comfort brand based in the Hamptons. As the marketing states, “the styles blend NY energy with comfort that will make you look and feel your best” and are “easy to throw on, hard to take off.” Generally speaking, the styles all look great and are priced at around 60%—a bargain for some simple, comfortable clothing.

Torrance St. Faire Sep 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I recently went to the Orange County Fair and can confirm that it was the biggest rip-off of all time. An overpriced entry coupled with overpriced game tickets and food is always destined to be a recipe for disaster. However, I can guarantee this fair is not similar to the O.C. one in the slightest, and is actually more comparable to a neat, curated, vintage market. This fair has been around since the late 90s, so they’ve certainly had time to perfect its strategy; it even won “Quality of Life Community Investor” in 2014. Growing from 25 vendors when it first began to a perfect 200, the fair offers antiques and loads of other trinkets.

