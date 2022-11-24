You might as well cancel out every day but Friday for this weekend, as the country’s favorite shopping specials are coming in hot

This week you should likely be ready to pry open your wallet and swipe (or input) away for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Buckle up, because it is going to be a good one. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Nov 18 – 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This Black Friday sale brings a big smile to our faces. Just a few years ago, Nordstrom was only giving store credit for shopping on the holiday. However, this year, stores are seemingly bringing back some of their in-store sales—and it’s incredibly reminiscent of their Anniversary Sale. The highlights include 25 percent off face creams from Augustinus Bader, 50 percent off select Kiehl’s items, 20 percent off all Estée Lauder products, and 30 percent off select eyebrow products and tools from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Apple Nov 25 – 28, Online and in-store

Nearly half a century later, Steve Jobs’ technological behemoth may be running stronger than ever. And with that, we have some of the most intriguing products to ever grace the Earth. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, look forward to various deals, including a free Apple gift card upon purchasing any product.

Lululemon Nov. 23 – 28, Online and in-store

Everyone’s favorite yoga pants and leggings brand has yet to release further details regarding their actual Black Friday sale, but some discounts have begun. There are tons of pre-holiday savings live at the moment, including the brand’s “We Made Too Much” section, which operates as described—with a surplus on some items, they are discounted for the masses.

JBL Nov. 23 – 28, Online and In-Store

It would not be a Black Friday and Cyber Monday list without some sort of electronics sale finding its way in. For our first year, we thought it’d be great to include JBL, which currently has some of the best deals available for electronics. Headphones, speakers, and gaming gear are all currently up to 70 percent off.

