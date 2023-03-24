The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Art Sale, Emm Kuo, Sustainable Sundays

Also, if you’ve been scouring the city for a solid pair of black leather boots then check out this guide for a sale you won’t want to miss

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag's Friday newsletter that shares with you the best sales across the Southland each weekend.

Art has always been at the forefront of fashion and generally inspires many decisions made across the industry. Given this, we thought it to be suitable to include a sale from a hometown artist who celebrates many of the things to love about L.A.

Brooke Wilen Wall Sale Mar. 25, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We concluded there was no better way to kick things off than keeping it local. Brooke Wilen is a Manhattan Beach-based fine art photographer who shoots stunning images of Southern California life and landscapes. She’s holding a sale on wall portraits on Saturday. Wilen’s sale offers up to 40 percent off her limited edition works and you’ll find them at 224 Center Place, Manhattan Beach.

Emm Kuo Archive Sale Mar. 21 – 26, Online

We are all about attractive and unique accessories over here at LAMag. Emm Kuo specializes in such objects, with the brand’s website declaring loyalty to “appreciation for quality materials and a strong integrity to design.” Generally speaking, this sale offers visually stunning bags (we love the two-toned leather) at up to 75 percent off. So, if you’ve been searching for a bag you can take out and about on a sunny day, it’s worth taking a peek at this one.

Sustainable Saturdays Mar. 25, 12:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

We are ashamed to admit we were not aware of this weekly happening at 1Hotel in West Hollywood until now but, boy, are we glad we can mention it to you. This event partners with Conscious Market Co-Op and entrepreneur Leah Harper Cohen to create an eco-friendly shopping experience. This Saturday, the event features trunk shows from brands MOBOT and PoetRoni.

Matisse Footwear Sale Ends Mar. 26, Online

As we mentioned, this sale is for you if you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sleek, attractive black leather boots. Based in Los Angeles, Matisse is a brand that looks to cover all aspects of footwear, from the beach to the street. The best part? These are also affordable boots, with discounts at upwards of 70 percent off.

Beyond Yoga Sample Sale Mar. 24 – 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For this sale, you have to bow your head down and make the trek all the way over to Culver City. However, on the other side of the rainbow lies a sale from this woman-founded and woman-led athleisure brand. If your gym clothes are looking a bit tattered, we suggest you check this out.

