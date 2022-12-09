The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Alexander Daas, Come Up Markets, CLD PR

Also, a warehouse sale that will have you hauling away carts full of quality household decor

This week you can look forward to four, in-person, local sales so buckle up—it’s going to be a great one. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

Alexander Daas Trunk Show Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The days of the “nerd” aesthetic are long gone, but, surprisingly enough, people still need glasses to see. Alexander Daas is one of the best eyewear industry brands, with frames both aesthetically pleasing and functional. This trunk show will be an exclusive showing of Daas’ entire Theo Winter ’22 collection. Skilled stylists will be on-site to help attendees determine which color and style are best for their faces. Sign up for the event online to receive 20% off your purchase.

Come Up Markets Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come Up Markets is an ethical alternative to last-minute holiday shopping. That’s right, instead of clawing open your wallet and surrendering your CVC to Amazon, you can support local Black businesses for all your gifting needs. Brands such as B is for Black, LA Raw, Wicked Willow Candles, The Cookie Dip Company, and many others will be available to shop from this Saturday.

CLD PR Sample Sale Dec. 8 – 11, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This marks CLD PR’s second sample sale this year, following a successful event in late September. Once again, the PR company will be bringing all the best names to the sale racks in Downtown Los Angeles. Essentially, all the clothing in which they dress tueir clientele, for a hot sec, will be making an appearance. This ranges from a full designer collection to cheaper but delightful garments.

Zodax Warehouse Sale Dec 5 – 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One’s household decor is something that every Angeleno is in constant pursuit of advancing and improving. Luckily, this weekend, we have an extraordinary warehouse sale to report. Zodax is offering deals of up to 50 to 90 percent off of home decor and gifts—which is perfect for gifting in the holiday season.

