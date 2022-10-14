The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: A.P.C., Fillyboo, Proezna Schouler

This week, we feature one of the best streetwear brands to exist, as well as a unique Halloween-themed market in South Bay

This week is very much about streetwear—the subcategory of clothing that sends resellers running up the roof. A.P.C., which is having a big overstock sale, is the pinnacle of modern streetwear—or, at least, intriguing modern streetwear. We also move into the familiar inductions of luxury womenswear and flea markets across this city. All in all, this weekend’s sales are not to be missed.

A.P.C. Overstock Sale Oct 12 – 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A.P.C. is undeniably one of the most enthralling brands in streetwear—and all of modern fashion, for that matter. With careful construction, durability, and an eye for a sharp design, Jean Touitou has created a timeless brand quickly. This overstock sale may not offer the biggest discounts this week, but prices will certainly be significantly lower than retail. Check this one out and pick up some great staple pieces.

Fillyboo Sample Sale Oct 14 – 19, Online

Minimalism may be the topic du jour in many fashion circles—with brands such as UNIQLO and COS lending a hand in the affordable aspect—but “maximalism” should also be considered. In its essence, maximalism is the opposite of minimalism with bold patterns and colors being preferred to drawn-out tones. Fillyboo may not be the most recognized brand but it certainly gets maximalism right. So if you find yourself dissatisfied with the simplicity of the minimalism movement then this sample sale is likely for you.

Moonlight Studio Vintage Pop Up Oct 16, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Los Angeles is well-known for its pop-ups and this one is in a great weekend locale smack-dab in the middle of Venice Beach, literally right under the “Venice” sign. Available clothes come directly from influencers, designers, and other garments are sourced secondhand. While you’re shopping, DJ Jackie Rain will be playing music to set the mood. Check this one out if you are constantly searching across the city for the best vintage; however, the best deals are not guaranteed with these types of pop-ups…but you will be certain to find quality goods.

Proezna Schouler Sample Sale Oct 12 – 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This weekend has far more in-person sales, which is, objectively, considerably favorable to those taking place online. At these, you could quite possibly try on clothes—naturally, a critical aspect of shopping but nixed as e-commerce has become so prominent. Reviews of this sale state that discounts are okay but stock is high. That being said, this shop sits in Beverly Hills, so it is hard to expect anything different.

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Pop-up Market Oct 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This market may be one of the most unique to be featured in the guide, as it’s themed around the 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. The event will bring together over 60 vendors—including food, drink, and clothing booths—for one of the best shopping experiences in South Bay. Dressing up is encouraged, so put on your best Jack and Sally outfits for this one!

