Reporter Ben Kawaller went to the one-year anniversary of a swanky Hollywood bar to talk to people who are cooler than him—or are they?

On September 19, we sent reporter and cultural simpleton Ben Kawaller to the one-year anniversary party of Bar Lis in Hollywood. The sprawling rooftop bar and dance club hosted what was a well-attended affair featuring sounds by Guy Gerber, Myles Hendrik, and Bec Adams, who kept the dance floor packed.

In the bar areas inside and out, Kawaller mingled with some local personalities of note (including the magnetic burlesque performer, Miss Tosh) who impressed with their style and substance. What at first appeared to be a throng of L.A.’s gorgeous and unapproachable turned out, after a little conversation, to be a gathering of regular folks who simply know how to wear a hat or select a flattering lipstick.

Bar Lis is located on Wilcox Avenue just north of Sunset. Its clientele is hot, young-ish, and far less intimidating than they seem.

