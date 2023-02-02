The Kawaller Report: Partying at Playboy’s Lingerie Soirée

It turns out, the magazine men bought ”for the articles” now sells underwear. So LAMag checked out the WeHo launch party for its new lingerie line and interrogated the guests

Playboy, the rebranded adult-entertainment company, hosted a Valentine’s Day Party at West Hollywood’s Fleur Room to launch their new Cherry Bomb lingerie collection.

We sent local inquirer of heterosexuality Ben Kawaller to the event, where he learned that the one-time “entertainment for men” magazine is now a largely women-led apparel company and (nude) creator platform offering “pleasure for all.” At the event, he rubbed elbows, and a few other body parts, with some Playmates, social-media personalities, and Playboy executives.

