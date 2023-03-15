Photographer Slim Aarons made his name shooting the frolics of L.A.’s elite. Now, after a few cloudy seasons, the laid-back glamour he chronicled is enjoying another moment in the sun

1. From left: Jae in Versace dress, purse, shoes, and necklaces; Madison in Max Mara top, shorts, coat, and cap with Stuart Weitzman shoes; Rainey in Michael Kors jacket, bodysuit, and shoes.

2. From left: Jae in Bottega Veneta dress and shoes; Rainey in Sportmax top and skirt.

3. From left: Madison in Proenza Schouler shirt and pants with Stella McCartney purse and Roxanne Assoulin earrings; Jaylen in Orlebar Brown top and shorts with APL shoes.

4. From left: Jae in Chanel jumpsuit and purse with Stella McCartney sunglasses and Balmain shoes; Madison in Miu Miu bra, panties, top, and skirt with Adam Lippes hat, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Swarovski earrings.

5. Center: Rainey in Dolce & Gabbana bra, panties, and dress with Swarovski earrings; right: Jaylen in Orlebar Brown top and shorts.

6. From left: Jaylen in Orlebar Brown top and shorts; Rainey in Cong Tri bra and suit with Jimmy Choo shoes and Cult Gaia earrings.

7. From left: Jae in Balmain dress, purse, and shoes; Madison in Givenchy dress and purse with Jimmy Choo shoes.

8. From left: Jae in Gucci top, leggings, and jacket with Dolce & Gabbana shoes; Jaylen in Orlebar Brown top and shorts and APL shoes.

9. Madison in Louis Vuitton top, pants, coat, and shoes; Rainey in Rick Owens dress, jacket, and boots.

LOCATION: The Charlton House in Los Angeles, designed by David Hyun in 1961.

Photographer: Beau Grealy @beaugrealy; Style Editor: Alison Edmond @edmondalison; Producer Richard: Villani @richard_villani; Makeup by Valery Gherman using Kevyn Aucoin at The Wall Group @valgherman; Hair by Johnnie Sapong using Leonor Greyl at Salon Benjamin @sapongjohnnie; Manicure by Naoko Saita at Opus Beauty using PRITI NYC; Prop Stylist For print: Production Design by Bette Adams/MHS Artists; For socials: Production Design @betteradams, @mhs_artists: Models: Madison Tebeek @madisontabeek; Jaylen Copper @jaylen__cooper; Rainey Starforkner @raineystarforkner; Jae Unger @jaeunger

