How to Experience Milan’s Grande Design in L.A.

AN INTERNATIONAL audience of trendsetters, designers, architects, artists, and industry experts will again meet in Milan for the renowned Salone Del Mobile, when the 60th edition opens on June 7. The five-day show is the go-to event for those serious about design—the largest and most significant design and furniture fair in the world.

“The presentations of furniture are unlike anywhere else,” says Michael Lin, owner of two West Hollywood gallery showrooms, Boundary and Junction. Lin attends the Salone Del Mobile every year.

Sustainability will be the theme throughout every aspect of the fair. Everyone participating will feature recyclable materials. No carpets, no fancy booths. Innovation, not excess, is the objective. In fact, for the 60th anniversary, a special exhibit curated by esteemed Italian architect Mario Cucinella will be not only a space where attendees gather but also an environment for addressing sustainability. Called Design with Nature, the installation will examine ecological issues in the home and our cities.

Now, with L.A. homes doing double and triple duty for a variety of functions—working, entertaining, exercising, preparing meals with friends and family—Angelenos are more obsessed with their habitats than ever. Despite shipping woes, a few of the objects from the Supersalone, a prequel to the fair held last September during Milan Design Week, made it into West Hollywood’s best design shops.

Back to the Future

Memphis was a seminal design movement of the twentieth century (and the only one whose name was taken from a Bob Dylan song). Memphis style was created in 1980 by a group of leading architects whose designs used vivid color, geometry, abstract shapes and bold patterns. “The ’70s and ’80s are coming back in a big way, so Memphis makes sense,” says Lin of the Memphis chair, designed by Michele De Lucchi, on sale in his shop. $2,240, Junction, 461 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-881-6199.

Patio Living

The launch of Poltrona Frau’s first outdoor furniture collection, Boundless Living, is an ideal match for L.A.’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The Solaria collection was designed by esteemed Milan-based architecture duo Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba. With its repeated woven motif, evocative of the tradition of wicker and rattan furnishings found in Mediterranean countries, this look feels right at home in L.A. From $5,690, Janus et Cie, 8933 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-652-7090.

Cherry Bomb

This woven lantern from the Poltrona Frau Sparkler Collection by Kensaku Oshiro was inspired by Japanese hand-held fireworks. An example of form and function, the lantern, being a glowing sculptural object, provides more than illumination. $2,710, Janus et Cie, 8933 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-652-7090.

Truly Transporting

When Poltrona Frau and Acqua di Parma collaborated to create the Airound car diffuser, they must have had Angelenos in mind. Both brands enlisted the creative genius of Copenhagen’s GamFratesi studio to design this must-have car accessory. Now when you’re stuck on the 405, at least your mind can be transported by beautiful Mediterranean scents. The diffuser, encased in Poltrona Frau’s signature Pelle Frau leather, can be easily attached to the interior of your car. There are nine scents available. $175, Poltrona Frau, 8840 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-858-1433.

First Class

This timeless masterpiece was designed in 1954 by renowned Italian architect Gio Ponti. Known as the Round D.154.5 chair, it’s now being reissued by Molteni&C in collaboration with the Gio Ponti Archives. On a sentimental note, this chair was used within the the Alitalia passenger terminal in Milan and the Alitalia offices in Manhattan. $6,222, Molteni&C, 147 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-273-5038.

Off the Walls

In a bold move, Poltrona Frau presents a new, limited-edition armchair upholstered in a digitally produced pattern created by Spanish artist Felipe Pantone. Known for his deft use of color, Pantone infused new life into the brand’s iconic Archibald chair from 2009. Pantone’s vivid pattern (done in his signature style, originating from graffiti) has been printed on chrome-free leather, making it sustainable. There are only 110 chairs in production. $12,100 Poltrona Frau, 8840 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood. 310-858-1433.

This story is featured in our June 2022 issue of Los Angeles.

