On Friday, September 30, Burbank Pride held its Family Pride in the Park inaugural outing. The family-friendly, LGBTQIA+ event in association with Magnolia Park Night Out filled the Ume Federal Credit Union parking lot with local vendors, kids’ activities, and a plethora of community resources for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The night opened with Jeopardy and Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik welcoming the hundreds of families that showed up to celebrate. It continued for the next two hours with Master of Ceremonies Betti-with-an-i helming a MainStage that featured a variety of performers who danced, sang, and generally filled the night with laughter and music.

Revelers noshed on delicious food from Magnolia Park Night Out food trucks, which dotted the blocks surrounding the festival, and shopped at the many local stores that remained open late for the festivities.

Having a Pride celebration in Burbank is long overdue, and judging by the night’s success in its inaugural year, Family Pride in The Park will continue for many to come—bringing together all parts of the LGBTQIA+ community for wholesome nights filled with music, family, pride and love.

