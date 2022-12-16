Ready to have your romantic comedy karaoke moment? Or are you headed out with the office gang for holiday fun? Whatever the occasion, we’ve got some classic karaoke fun for you

If you’re looking to douse your night in a bubble-gum pink lens of a classic rom-com, the perfect place to begin is probably one of the great, dimly-lit but always fun karaoke bars of Los Angeles. Picture it: You’re out with the team for a surefire office holiday party good time and find your song comes up as you’re standing next to that friend (or colleague) who you think of as a bit more…couldn’t sharing a mic to belt out “Islands in the Stream” very well be just what you need to seal the deal of a love connection?

We at LAMag think this is a distinct possibility for you, which is why we took a look at five of L.A.’s best karaoke bars or nights. So have a read through the list, begin those vocal exercises, and start to pick out your song. Stumped on what to sing? Just go with “Bette Davis Eyes;” you’ll slay.

Cafe Brass Monkey, 3440 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

Nestled in the heart of K-Town, Brass Monkey is consistently hosting a karaoke party, literally any night of the week. Guests may find themselves pulled into group-sing-alongs fueled by $5 margaritas or $10 menu cocktails, such as the notorious Horny Monkey or the Pink Soaked. For those wanting to escape L.A.’s glitz and glam, this exposed brick and wood haven is the perfect dive bar to dip into and sing your heart out.

The Famous Cocktail Lounge, 154 S. Brand Blvd, Glendale

For the cocktail snobs of the amateur-singing community, The Famous lounge offers a menu saturated with bitters, juices, syrups, and various infusions, all prepared in-house with locally sourced ingredients. Karaoke nights are only scheduled for Mondays and guests are invited to sip on drinks priced at $3 off. They have some luxurious but perplexing names like I’m In Love With the Coco and Gatsby’s Toast. See Glendale’s historic Huntley-Evans building for yourself with this velveteen gem.

New Wave Restaurant & Bar, 17847 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood

Sink even deeper into that aforementioned Ringwald-rom-com fantasy at an 80s-themed food and adult beverage establishment: New Wave Restaurant & Bar. Proclaiming that you’ll “Experience the 80s” inside, guests can expect themed events and tributes dedicated to major Decade of Greed bands like U2 and a multitude of brightly-colored cocktails. Karaoke is hosted Wednesdays with a dance floor to accommodate any guests ready to let loose.

Pharaoh Karaoke Lounge, 680 Wilshire Blvd B-02

For a more intimate experience, Pharaoh Karaoke Lounge offers 34 private rooms for two-hour rentals that include bottles of liquor, chasers, and finger-food dishes. You can sing and dance the exact way you do in the shower when no one’s watching aside from those whom you want to. All of this while in the company of the fruity flavors of Soju.

The Good Nite 10721 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood

Located on the east side of North Hollywood, The Good Nite has a wide song selection, with karaoke jockeys who will even tailor to your needs if you just have to sing that one song (“Bette Davis Eyes”). While it might not look breathtaking from the outside, this tucked-away spot will likely have you coming back for more in the following weeks. Guests can expect a lively, supportive crowd and a screen to serve the audience as a whole.

