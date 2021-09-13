Meet the new breed of over-the-top homes completed in 2021—tricked-out for every pandemic proposition

The “When Can I Get Back to the Four Seasons?” Home

Perched at the tippy-top of Lago Vista Drive, on one of the highest hills in Beverly Hills, this Richard Landry-designed compound offers 360-degree ocean/canyon/city views. Thirteen-thousand square feet of indoor living space includes resort requisites like a sauna and steam rooms, a gym, multiple bars, twin kitchens, and an infinity pool with a pop-up big screen.

Price $32 million | Represented by Rayni Williams and Branden Williams, The Beverly Hills Estates and Tyrone McKillen, Compass

The “Travel Ban Antidote” Home

With eight bedrooms, 21 baths, a 36-seat theater, a 20-car garage, plus an indoor basketball court and service kitchen in 41,000 square feet of space, all this Bel-Air Xanadu—reduced from $100 million— lacks is a front desk and concierge.

Price $78 million | Represented by David Kramer, Hilton & Hyland

BENNY CHANG

The “I’m Never Going to the Office Again” Home

Even the home office in this 19,000-square-foot Brentwood contemporary has ocean views. Not that it’s all work and no play—there’s an indoor lap pool, a 3,500-square-foot covered patio, a dog bath (seriously), Mitsubishi backup generators, and a 1,650-bottle wine room. It was designed by architect Noah Walker and interior designer Jamie Bush.

Price $70 million | Represented by Blair Chang, The Agency

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.