Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Gets Engaged to Famed NYC Restauranteur’s Son

This will be the bicoastal social event of any season: Hollywood royalty marrying New York restaurant royalty—a match made in media heaven. Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s daughter Sasha just got engaged on New Year’s Eve to Harry McNally, son of Keith McNally, owner-founder of the 40 year old celebrity hangout Odeon and creator of splashy Eurocentric restaurants such as Pastis, Balthazar and Café Luxembourg.

In Los Angeles, “McNally” isn’t as boldface a name as “Spielberg.” But traveling entertainment moguls, business and tech elites, as well as bicoastal movie stars certainly frequent McNally’s NYC buzzy boites and have for years. Regulars include Beyonce and Jay Z, Nancy Pelosi, Anna Wintour, Lorne Michaels, Madonna and Robert DeNiro. The elder McNally has actually written and directed two films (in the 90’s), he acted in London plays as a young man, and in the last few years, he gained some digital notoriety. This past summer, The New York Times ran the story of Keith’s bad boy behavior on Instagram: McNally praising Woody Allen, Ghislaine Maxwell, referring to one woman in a casual snap a “a hooker.” He verbally harassed people he either didn’t know or didn’t know well. Yet somehow, it’s only served to make his soigne’ restaurants even more popular.

His son Harry (with first wife and former restaurant partner Lynn Wagenknecht) helps manage the Art Deco tinged Odeon in Tribeca, but moonlights as a musician and music video director for Selena Gomez, among others. He’s released a couple of songs, including a recent one called “Papaya.”

Sasha, 31, is a Brown University graduate and sometime actress (The Terminal, Licorice Pizza) and is a touring musician using the pseudonym Buzzy Lee. Speaking of Licorice Pizza, Sasha is going to open for Alana Haim’s band with her sisters, Haim, on their next tour. So the couple have a lot more in common than famous last names.

The younger Spielberg and McNally got close fast when they started dating during the pandemic, and this past July she posted a photo for her 65,000 followers with Harry at the piano, caption reading: “I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it. (Please don’t unfollow.)” The couple have already collaborated on a project: in March he directed her NPR radio performance called Tiny Desk, which he filmed in the bathtub of Sasha’s childhood bathroom. But you can bet the wedding will not be staged there.

