Spring Awakening Shopping Directory

All of the clothes from the fashion spread in the March 2023 issue of Los Angeles magazine

1. On Jae: Bottega Veneta dress, and shoes, prices upon request, at bottegaveneta.com Earrings: stylist’s own. On Rainey: Sportmax top and skirt, prices upon request, atus.sportmax.com. Earrings: stylist’s own. On Madison: Proenza Schouler shirt and pants, prices upon request, at proenzaschouler.com. Stella McCartney purse, price upon request, at stellamccartney.com. Roxanne Assoulin earrings, price upon request, at roxanneassoulin.com.

2. On Madison: Le Superbe T-shirt, $345, sweater, $345, and skirt, $355, at shoplesuperbe.com. Swarovski rings, prices upon request, at swarovski.com. On Rainey: Le Superbe top, $255, at shoplesuperbe.com. Norma Kamali jacket and pants, prices upon request, at normakamali.com. Simitri purse, price upon request, at simitri.shop. Swarovski necklace, price upon request, at swarovski.com. On Jae: Tory Burch bra, top, skirt, and purse, prices upon request, at toryburch.com. Swarovski sunglasses, price upon request, at swarovski.com.

3. On Jae: Versace dress, purse, shoes, and necklaces, prices upon request, at versace.com. On Madison: Max Mara top, shorts, coat, and cap, prices upon request, at us.maxmara.com. Stuart Weitzman shoes, price upon request, at stuartweitzman.com. On Rainey: Michael Kors jacket, $2,290, and bodysuit and shoes, prices upon request, at michaelkors.com. Cap: stylist’s own.

4. On Jae: Bottega Veneta dress and shoes, prices upon request, at bottegaveneta.com. Earrings: stylist’s own. On Rainey: Sportmax top and skirt, prices upon request, at us.sportmax.com. Earrings: stylist’s own.

5. On Madison: Proenza Schouler shirt and pants, prices upon request, at proenzaschouler.com. Stella McCartney purse, price upon request, at stellamccartney.com. Roxanne Assoulin earrings, price upon request, at roxanneassoulin.com. On Jaylen: Orlebar Brown top, $295, and shorts, $275, at orlebarbrown.com. APL shoes, $195, at athleticpropulsionlabs.com. Bottega Veneta purse (on chair), price upon request, at bottegaveneta.com.

6. On Jae: Chanel jumpsuit and purse, prices upon request, at chanel.com. Stella McCartney sunglasses, price upon request, at stellamccartney.com. Balmain shoes, price upon request, at balmain.com. Swarovski earrings, price upon request, at swarovski.com. On Madison: Miu Miu bra, panties, top, and skirt, prices upon request, at miumiu.com. Adam Lippes hat, $650, at adamlippes.com. Jimmy Choo shoes, price upon request, at jimmychoo.com. Swarovski earrings, price upon request, at swarovski.com.

7. On Rainey: Dolce & Gabbana bra, panties, and dress, prices upon request, with purse and shoes (on ground), prices upon request, at dolcegabbana.com. Swarovski earrings, price upon request, at swarovski.com. On Jaylen: Orlebar Brown top, $295, and shorts, price upon request, at orlebarbrown.com. Earrings: model’s own.

8. On Jaylen: Orlebar Brown top, $295, and shorts, $375, at orlebarbrown.com. Earrings: model’s own. On Rainey: Cong Tri bra and suit, prices upon request, at congtri.com. Jimmy Choo shoes, $1,050, at jimmychoo.com. Cult Gaia earrings, price upon request, at cultgaia.com. On Jae: Balmain dress, purse, and shoes, prices upon request, at balmain.com. Earrings: stylist’s own. On Madison: Givenchy dress and purse, prices upon request, at givenchy.com. Jimmy Choo shoes, price upon request, at jimmychoo.com. Earrings: stylist’s own.

9. On Jae: Gucci top, leggings, and jacket, prices upon request, at gucci.com. Dolce & Gabana shoes, price upon request, at dolcegabbana.com. Earrings: stylist’s own. On Jaylen: Orlebar Brown top and shorts, prices upon request, at orlebarbrown.com. APL shoes, $195, at athleticpropulsionlabs.com. Earrings: model’s own.

10. On Madison: Louis Vuitton top, pants, coat, and shoes, prices upon request, at louisvuitton.com. Earrings: stylist’s own. On Rainey: Rick Owens dress, jacket, and boots, prices upon request, at rickowens.com. Earrings: stylist’s own.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.