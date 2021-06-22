Summer Is Officially Here. Time to Upgrade Your Shorts Game

Summer’s here, and the time is right for unearthing your shorts—or acquiring new ones. After all, if we’re showing our faces by shedding our masks, it seems only right to show our legs, too. If you’ve yet to lose the dreaded COVID 19 (pounds) or acquire a tan on those sweatpants-covered gams, don’t worry: there are still lots of longer silhouettes for a touch of modesty. But this season, any style of shorts goes. The latest include chicer fabrics, more attention to cut, and a wider range of options for every body shape. They’re comfortable and stylish at the same time. And if you’re not quite prepped for bathing-suit weather, shorts move more freely than trousers for walking, biking, shopping, or sunning. And if you’re headed back to work (gasp), maybe one of those spunky new shorts-and-jacket sets will add some oomph to your office.

Flower Power

Orlebar Brown swim shorts. $345 at orlebarbrown.com.



Cool Blues

J. Crew chino stretch shorts. $39.50 at jcrew.com.

Soft Pants

Giorgio Armani stretch gabardine Bermudas. $575 at armani.com.

Fresh Citrus

Rag & Bone terry sweatshorts. $125 at rag-bone.com.

Recent Convert (right)

Cotton linen shorts from COS zip off from long pants. $125 at cosstors.com.

G Force (left)

Gucci multicolor canvas shorts. $1,100 at gucci.com.

Different Stripes

A.L.C. rib-knit shorts. $195 at saksfifthavenue.com.

Going Green

Gucci canvas shorts. $915 at gucci.com.



OK, Bloomer

Boutique Moschino denim shorts. $385 at farfetch.com.

Leather Up

Rick Owens wide-leg shorts. $302 at farfetch.com.

Mellow Yellow

Max Mara linen gabardine shorts. $367 at us.maxmara.com.

Timeless Denim

Raey denim shorts. $135 at matchesfashion.com.

Just Bananas

Caramel Raining Bananas shorts. $125 at farmrio.com.

Tropical Fruit

Twenty pineapple-print color block shorts. $135 at saksfifthavenue.com.

