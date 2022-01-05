Shaquille O’Neal Teases ‘Epic’ Super Bowl Party in Los Angeles

Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo will take the stage during Shaq’s Fun House at The Shine Auditorium

Shaquille O’Neal is returning to Los Angeles to give Super Bowl LVI a larger than life party. Unlike the majority of the events designed for Hollywood’s elite, the former Lakers star is opening Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX to the public so his fans can also experience a slam dunk of a weekend.

“Listen, it’s Super Bowl Weekend. People save up all the money they have to get to Super Bowl Weekend, and I want to add to that,” O’Neal told LA Mag. “I don’t want people to be like, ‘Man, I paid all this money and went to the party and people stood around.’ I want people to have a great time.”

“When I was living in L.A., I had the title of the best party thrower ever,” the athlete added. “My parties were epic when I was playing in L.A., so I plan on bringing another epic party back to L.A.”

Taking place on Friday, February 11 at The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, O’Neal knew it was important to curate a culinary experience that oozes the most iconic tastes of Los Angeles. Included in every ticket, party-goers will be treated to Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Diddy Riese, Meat District Butcher Crafter Premium Burgers, Daring Foods Plant-Based Chicken, and Papa Johns Pizza. VIP guests will also have an elevated sushi option from the legendary KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar. Shaq’s Fun House will also feature a six hour open bar and carnival treats such as cotton candy, popcorn and funnel cakes.

Equipped with an over-the-top carnival experience and an over the top VIP music festival with artists such as Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo performing, O’Neal is just excited to show his fully vaccinated party-goers exactly how he earned that best party host title.

“I wanted to pick my main man Snoop. He’s one of my best friends, but of course he can’t do it because he’s going to be doing the halftime show,” O’Neal said.

“But Lil Wayne is the greatest to ever do it. So is Zedd and Diplo,” he added. “And I may do a little something, something that day. We’re going to have a great time.”

Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX is committed to providing a safe environment for all attendees and working staff. As such everyone is required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry, or they will be denied entry. Additionally face coverings will be required when not actively eating and drinking. To give attendees further peace of mind, Shaq’s Fun House will be offering a full money back guarantee in the case the event is cancelled due to Covid-19.

“We’re taking all protocols,” O’Neal said. “We want to protect everybody and still have fun.”

Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10am PST. Tickets start at $249.99 for a limited time and will increase in price as the event draws closer. Each ticket-tier is all-inclusive and includes food, open bar, attractions, and performances. VIP Tickets start at $999.99 and grant access to Shaq’s VIP Lounge with seating, KazuNori sushi, a fast-track entrance lane, dedicated VIP premium open bars, and more. When purchasing a ticket to this year’s event, Shaq’s Fun House will donate $1 per ticket to a charity of Pepsi Stronger Together’s choice. Shaq’s Fun House event hours are 8:00PM – 2:00AM. For additional details about Shaq’s Fun House tickets & Wynn Nightlife VIP Tables, visit www.ShaqSFUNHOUSE.COM.

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.