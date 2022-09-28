Don’t stop with the lobby of the Freehand Hotel. Though it’s charming, filled with chic women and their beaus lounging on couches, pass through and go upstairs to the rooftop Broken Shaker, where the crowd tends toward swim gear for sitting around the pool and shorts and tees in the lounge area. Either way, the best choices are their justly renowned artisanal cocktails ($18) including vodka, gin, and mescal-based drinks.



Right now, they’ve got a $10 special running on two new concoctions: Pollen In Love and The Paloma. According to the cute bartender, Travis Pentecost, the Pollen In Love gives adventurous drinkers an opportunity to try Aberfeldy, a high-end single malt scotch. The smooth whisky is mixed with Martini Bitters and grapefruit juice and a touch of sweetness from a local honey producer. Honey, it turns out, is one of the signature ingredients of Freehold Hotels. “It’s a healthier choice,” Pentecost says. The Pollen In Love is topped with a bouquet of sage; the herb’s seductive smell is unexpected in a cocktail.



The Paloma mixes Tromba tequila, Aperol, lime and grapefruit juices with a final touch of cherry bitters, a refreshing cure for your summertime heat stroke. The bar staff likes Tromba tequila for its elegant finish. Customers love a novel way to enjoy Aperol. At $10, the tall glass of pink-hued liquid is an affordable treat.



But don’t forget the bar snacks. The Carne Asada Fries ($24) is a hefty serving of well-spiced meat and fries to take the edge off any pangs of hunger. It’s a standout on a menu that includes tacos, tostadas and chicken wings, among other snacks.



Broken Shaker at The Freehand Hotel

416 West 8th Street

Sunday – Wednesday 11 a.m.- 12 a.m.

Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

