17 New Stores to Refresh Your Wardrobe, Home, and More

After the last 18 months, some retail therapy is in order

Shopping is back. In July, retail areas across L.A. saw more foot traffic than they did a year before the pandemic, according to analytics firm Placer.ai. Insiders say Beverly Hills, in particular, is booming. “Rodeo has fared the best in all of the U.S.,” Carine Mamann, an executive director at Cushman & Wakefield Inc., told the L.A. Business Journal. It’s “the best street in the U.S., even during COVID.” Gearys is building a new 15,000-square-foot emporium on that famous street to keep up with an insatiable demand for luxury watches. “I’m feeling bullish,” says CEO Tom Blumenthal. With loads of shops opening (and reopening) across town, so are we. Have a look.

Andine

Owner-designer Elizabeth Weinstock’s leather goods and furniture shop has morphed into a tres femme Paris apartment to house her new Andine line of French-inspired loungewear and lingerie. The richly imagined residence of “a modern Frenchwoman” houses cotton and pointelle briefs, boxers, bralettes, chemises, and pajama sets for that bed-to-breakfast-to-bar life. 8159 W. Third St, Beverly Grove, shopandine.com.



Colette Jewelry

Celebrity fine jeweler Colette Steckel (Madonna, Rihanna, Kate Hudson) threw open her doors this summer, just as the French-Mexican designer celebrates 26 years in business. The boutique carries her eponymous collection of cross and charm necklaces, signet rings, and deco initial bracelets, plus a myriad of accessory brands from Paris and Mexico City. 250 26th St., Brentwood, colettejewelry.com.

Dermalogica

One of the world’s most effective skincare brands opened a new flagship prepandemic. Now it’s back with its full line of products, including the Oprah-approved Daily Microfoliant, plus luxe treatments. 605 W. Knoll Dr., West Hollywood, dermalogica.com.



Des Kohan

Fans of the architectural clothing Desiree Kohan curated for 16 years at her Cloverdale store will be happy with her new 5,000-square-foot Fairfax gallery space. This time, every bit is Des-handpicked: women’s clothes by Belgian Christian Wijnants, Dusan’s draped pieces, plus vintage and modern jewelry, artwork, and Kohan’s own, new furniture and candle lines. 914 N. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax District, deskohan.com.

dRA

At her recently reopened boutique at the Row, Diana Ra offers soft, sunny, perfectly tailored frocks and separates that hit the sweetspot between boho and modern. 1320 E. 7th St., downtown, draclothing.com.



Esquivel House

Designer George Esquivel has handcrafted shoes for the Rock, Laura Dern, and Janelle Monáe. His new 6,500-square-foot atelier, Esquivel House, features a lounge, showroom, and workshop where you can watch the goods being made. 820 S. Sante Fe Ave., downtown, esquivelshoes.com.

Free Market

Free Market is an evolving one-stop-shop collective, with 21,000 square feet of rotating fashion, food, flowers, hats, stationery, skin care, candles, and cultural installations. 12751 W. Millennium Dr., Playa Vista, freemrkt.co.

Hammitt

The SoCal company makes sleek, well-crafted leather handbags at an excellent price point: $200 to $500. The most popular style, the VIP, comes in a range of sizes and handily converts from a crossbody bag to a clutch. 227 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, hammitt.com.

John Lobb

The 150-year-old British label is considered the world’s finest maker of bespoke shoes. Even ready-to-wear brogues and boots go through a 190-step manufacturing process. 9530 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, johnlobb.com.

Maje at the Grove

Fans of the French It-Girl brand now have an 1,287-square-foot Grove store in which to find whimsical short skirts, collared blouses, pastel jackets, and youthful dresses. 189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax District, us.maje.com.

Moncler

French brand Moncler, one of the first to use down feathers in outerwear for men, women, and children, is now mega-luxurious, adding a second floor for personal shopping. 340 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, moncler.com/en-us.

Paul Smith DTLA

Sir Paul Smith, famous for bright prints and sharp British tailoring, opened his second L.A. shop, this one next to the landmark Orpheum Theater. Brit artist John Booth did the pop-art décor. 844 S. Broadway, downtown, paulsmith.com/us.

Wayne Nathan

Studs

This piercing studio landed in L.A. with two locales in time for the newest incarnation of the multiple-piercing trend called earscaping. They work with needles and sell a variety of tiny gold studs. 8478-A Melrose Place, West Hollywood; 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City; studs.com.

Swarovski Wonderlab

A new concept from the brand behind the crystal bling, “Wonderlab” is the reinvention of the company’s shiny jewels into more fantastical and bold pieces. That goes for the stores, too. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City, swarovski.com.

Tag Heuer

Frederic Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer (son of LVMH giant Bernard Arnault), showed off a new watch with Super Mario at the opening of South Coast’s Tag shop. “We can’t keep them in stock,” he says. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, tagheuer.com.

Tried and True Vintage

Down at the Row, Tried and True specializes in classic ’80s, ’90s, and early aughts pieces like track jackets, sports jerseys, and, of course, Air Jordans. Fans include the Strokes and Daft Punk. 777 Alameda, downtown, triedandtrueco.com.

The Webster

The giant pink building in the former Hard Rock space at the Beverly Center is designed by famed British architect Sir David Adjaye. The design of the clothes is pretty great, too—there are selections from Chanel, Dior, Celine, Paco Rabanne, and Givenchy, plus a hip and helpful staff. 8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove, thewebster.us.

