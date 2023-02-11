This weekend brings Angelenos womenswear and jewelry via brands from across the pond and selections from Georg Roth

This weekend brings you menswear from a Los Angeles local along with looks for ladies and jewelry from across the pond. Enjoy our guide to the sales you don’t want to miss.

MeMe London Sample Sale Feb. 9 – 14, Online

This fashion-forward jewelry brand is fueled by the love of clothes, travel and design shared by two friends who have created jewelry that’s now been spotted on some familiar people—Miley Cyrus, Demi Lavato, and Olivia Palmero, just to name a few. Whether you’re looking for lucking charms, fine rings, stackable bracelets, earrings or necklaces, MeMe London has got the perfect accessory to go with that one outfit. You know the one. Catch items over 87 percent off before it’s too late.

Georg Roth Sample Sale Feb. 9-11, Ingelwood/Online

After traveling across Europe, George Roth brought his stylings to America where his love of the California lifestyle drove him to create Georg Roth Los Angeles. Anyone searching for a deal can discounts of 40-80% on men’s and women’s signature shirts, AG Jeans, Joes Jeans, Alberto Pants, Jonny Was, John Varvatos, and others. Roth guarantees a shirt with “no shrinkage, no twisted seams, no harmful characters,” creating a large fanbase for “the only Tee they will ever wear.”

Lunya, Posh Peanut & Buscemi Kids Sample Sale Feb. 8 – 12, West Hollywood

Looking to make your kid as fashionable as your sleepwear? Well, Eclipse in West Hollywood is a must this weekend. You’ll find brands like Lunya which “is designed to help women achieve dreamstate.” Anyone looking to posh up their little peanut is in luck, cause Posh Peanut does that exact thing (it’s like, their whole thing. What are the odds?). Started by a mother of two, the brand creates “fashion-forward, excellent quality and adorable children’s clothing and accessories,”

London Mulitbrand Sample Sale Feb. 9 – 14, Online

The British are coming, and they’re bringing menswear and womenswear from Scervino Street, Mia Fratino, U.G.L.Y Studio, LTG, Pritch London, and a selection of lovely jewelry. The sale includes items over 90% off, so jump in and buy yourself everything your nearly-maxed-out little credit cards can handle. Who needs good credit when you can buy $300 trainers for 80 bucks? It’s all in the name of self-care, we tell ourselves.

