L.A. offers a wide variety of activities every weekend, and picking the perfect one can feel like quite a daunting task. Luckily, LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule. This weekend, we’re featuring everything from restaurants to live music of all styles. Enjoy one of the last weekends of summer right here in L.A.

LAST Project’s “Meshed Realism”

Group show Friday, August 26.; on view through September 23



Inspired by a creative movement in Germany that took place a century ago, four artists will display their work at LAST Projects this weekend. The exhibition features both paintings and sculptures centered around the theme of magical realism. The group show debuts this evening from 7–10 p.m. but the art will be on display for nearly a full month. The gallery is open on weekends from 2–6 p.m. or by appointment. [More info]

Leimert Park Jazz Festival

Saturday, August 27

The third annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival is coming up this Saturday, and it’s sure to provide an entire day of festivities. With performances from 12:20–8:45 p.m., there’ll be something for everyone. For little ones, the festival will host a kids’ zone from 12:30–5:30 p.m. Also on site you can enjoy wine, beer, food and merchandise. Admission is free, and doors open at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall at 11:30 a.m. [More info].

This Ain’t No Picnic

Brookside at the Rose Bowl, Aug. 27-28

Pasadena will be rocked this weekend by the inaugural This Ain’t No Picnic festival, which is set for Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Saturday and Sunday. Tens of thousands of Angelenos and music lovers from afar are set to descend on the city for sets from NYC aughts favorites The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem, L.A. punk rockers Descendents, British lads shame and a truly eclectic mix that could only come from Goldenvoice, the geniuses behind Coachella. If everyone else is going, why don’t you? [More info]

Sunday Supper at Caldo Verde

Aug. 28

The beloved Sunday Suppers at the now-shuttered Lucques have re-appeared in the new Portuguese restaurant, Caldo Verde, on the ground floor of the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel. The vibrant lobby is a joyous introduction to the Portuguese, Californian-inflected restaurant, named for a traditional regional soup. Caldo Verde recalls restaurants on the Mediterranean and on Sundays, offers a different prix-fixe menu every week. [More info]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today