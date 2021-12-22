LA Mag’s Top Stories of 2021

Dear Readers,

A year ago today, the pandemic was raging out of control, an insurrection was brewing in the Capitol, and the city was a ghost town. The year 2021, we thought, would be a piece of cake. Of course, we were wrong. The past twelve months will go down as among the most consequential in L.A.’s history, with spiking crime and a virus that’s evaded vaccines and commonsense.

Through it all, however, Los Angeles has continued to do what it’s always done best—covering the people, places, and issues that matter most to Angelenos. We infiltrated the speakeasies (and sex parties) that sprang up across the city in defiance of lockdowns. We mapped out the hundreds of L.A. businesses, eateries, and retail stores that fell victim to the pandemic, and celebrated the people and institutions, like Lawry’s, that found new life amidst the plague.

Last summer, as parents staged noisy protests to reopen shuttered schools, we secured a rare sit-down with the powerful president of L.A.’s teacher’s union, Cecily Myart-Cruz. Her combative response to her critics—“There is no such thing as learning loss”—drew fire from both Fox News and the L.A. Times—one of dozens of stories that made national waves. Our cover on the city’s psychedelic awakening has inspired both a TV series and, curiously, an amusement park.

Along the way, we introduced you to the art world’s diverse new kingpins, the best pizza west of Brooklyn, and the city’s most happening hair styles. We wandered through Little Richard’s closets, Hunter Biden’s Venice hideaway, and L.A.’s coolest second-hand emporiums. We got close with local luminaries like Saweetie, Aaron Sorkin, and The Sopranos’ David Chase. And in one of the hottest media stories of the year, we pulled back the curtain on Twitter wizard Yashar Ali, the mysterious, massively influential internet enforcer who was hiding a few secrets of his own. The story, which trended on Twitter for three days, sent Ali himself into a self-imposed social-media exile. (Word is he’s planning a comeback. We’ll keep you posted.)

So before heading forward into the brave new world of 2022, we thought we’d take a minute to recall some of the most impactful—and most-read—stories that graced our website and magazine this year. Reporting on a city as vibrant and multifaceted as Los Angeles is never easy, but it’s hard to think of a more exciting or fulfilling job. None of it would be possible, of course, without the loyal readers, advertisers, and subscribers who have made this our most successful year ever—and kept Los Angeles going strong for over 60 years.

Happy Holidays and thanks, as always, for your support.

Maer Roshan

Editor-in-Chief, Los Angeles

The Curious Rise of Twitter Power Broker Yashar Ali

In just a few years, he’s become one of the most fearsome media figures in the country—mobilizing his vast Twitter following to promote his famous friends and punish foes. Can his own past survive similar scrutiny?

In With the Olds! Why Aging Is No Longer a Dirty Word

With help from activists like Paulina Porizkova, a new Gray Pride movement is taking off across the country as people over 50 have gained economic and cultural clout. So why do Hollywood, the media, and Madison Avenue still obsessively cater to the young?

‘Shrooms! Shamans! Kosher LSD! Why Los Angeles Is Suddenly Tripping

Housewives in the Hills are doing it. Hipsters in Los Feliz, too. L.A. has became ground zero for a new hallucinogen boom, with ayahuasca ceremonies now as common as barbecues. But is microdosing shrooms really the answer to what ails Angelenos?

How L.A.’s Brentwood School Became a Battleground for Culture Wars

A shift to a progressive curriculum has parents, faculty, and students at the elite private school locked in a furious ideological struggle that’s tearing the campus apart

Ryan Adams: ‘I Felt Like They Were Asking Me to Die’

Two years after a series of #MeToo allegations turned him into a pariah, the struggling singer is finally breaking his silence. But does anyone want to hear what he has to say?

Why the Golden Globes Blew Up

Racial showdowns. Whacked-out press conferences. Sketchy backroom deals. Is the awards show Hollywood loves to loathe finally down for the count?

Cecily Myart-Cruz’s Hostile Takeover of L.A.’s Public Schools

The head of the L.A. teachers’ union is ambitious, audacious, and uncompromising. But critics blast her as a demagogue whose gamesmanship during the pandemic took a toll on the kids she claims to fight for

Is Gavin Newsom Blowing It?

Dining out during lockdowns. Fumbling the vaccine rollout. With a recall effort gaining steam, California’s once-golden governor is fighting for his political life

How Nipsey Hussle and YG Harnessed the Power of Hip-Hop and Took on Donald Trump

In an excerpt from the new Nipsey biography ’The Marathon Don’t Stop,’ author Rob Kenner looks back at the origins and influence of the protest track “Fuck Donald Trump”

After COVID-19, Can Downtown L.A. Get Back Up?

The pandemic brought DTLA’s comeback to a screeching halt. Here’s how the city’s historic hub can reclaim its swagger

116 Downtown L.A. Businesses Shuttered by the Pandemic, Many Permanently

‘It’s like a bomb went off in the center of the city.’ A map shows the dramatic impact the pandemic has had on the retail heart of DTLA

What Really Happened at Wi Spa

A viral video shot outside the ladies’ locker room of a Korean bathhouse set off weeks of violent skirmishes and a national debate over trans rights. But nobody got the real story.

Everyone’s Buzzing About Biohacking, but Will It Actually Help You Live Longer?

From Santa Monica to Silicon Valley, a growing band of new age techies is leading a health revolution. Is the path to immortality really paved with ozone enemas and cryotherapy sessions?

The Citizens of Skid Row: A View from Inside the Hub of L.A.’s Unhoused Community

Since the ’70s, this four-square-mile swath of downtown has been a symbol of the city’s urban blight. But for the people who live there, it’s a neighborhood with secret codes and customs all its own

How the Kardashians Took Over the World

A deep, metaphysical dive into the multibillion-dollar Kardashian phenomenon, and how a sex tape and some selfies turned an odd Calabasas clan into L.A.’s biggest export since McDonald’s

Some Entrepreneurs Are Fleeing, but California Is Still the ‘Unicorn’ Capital of the World

Elon may be gone, but The Golden State’s share of privately held start-ups valued at over $1 billion won’t be eclipsed anytime soon

The People and Cars of L.A.’s Lowrider Scene

Lowrider culture, spawned in the 1940s, is thriving across Southern California. But as a photographer who spent five years chronicling it discovered, this time it’s women who are ruling the roost

Barely Legal: The Surreal Saga of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne

Swindled orphans. Crooked investigators. A fortune squandered on bling. Inside the scandal that toppled L.A.’s top lawyer and his ambitious reality TV star wife

Spring Awakening: Meet the Iconoclastic Angelenos Taking the Art World by Storm

From curators to painters to gallery owners, a diverse new crew of stylish provocateurs is shaking up L.A.’s stodgy art scene

Michael Wolff Roasts Ronan Farrow — and Defends Woody Allen — in New Book ‘Too Famous’

In LA Mag’s exclusive excerpt, the ’Fire and Fury’ author dissects Farrow’s rise from failed MSNBC host to fearsome Pulitzer-winning journalist (and shares some thoughts about the “unspoken weirdness” of Mia Farrow)

