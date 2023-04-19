L.A. Uncovered: Three European Luxury Brands Land in L.A. — All in One Day

To say Los Angeles has been the premiere destination for Euro luxury brands in the last few years would be an understatement. LV, Celine, and Versace all had shows here over a period of eight months. But three in one day and each in a different time slot? Either this was careful planning or utterly arbitrary.

And each of them got exactly the guests they were hoping for.

Photo by Thomas Drotar

First stop, 12:30 p.m.: The Rodeo Drive Louis Vuitton women’s store, where a fleet of hulking Cadillac Escalades waited to escort members of the press up to Bellagio Road, where LV’s exhibition “Crafting Dreams” was staged on a way-high-up-the-hill modern multi-story home that looked out over Bel Air at the equally large — if not larger — sprawling homes of The Weeknd and Jennifer Aniston. The “metier” (work) of the exhibit — which is open to those who LV call their “VIC” (very important customers) through May 3 — includes special order LV trunks of many hues (shiny white), martini trunks (yes! I’ll take two!), exotic skin Louis Vuitton handbags, trunks for champagne (remember LVMH stands for “Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy”), every style of bag covered in Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s rainbow colored dots, LV golf bags, LV strewn plant hammocks, etc.

There were even small toys, a dollhouse, and a skateboard, all crafted by LV’s highly skilled artisans. An entire room was filled with LV trainers. There were trunks designed to transport jewelry in a high style than most of us have ever been pampered enough to experience. Rooms and highly guarded rooms of what luxury brands called “high jewelry” — which generally means diamonds and large pieces. Intricate watches. Champagne was served after an uphill climb of many stairs on an outdoor deck. More staring at Jennifer Aniston’s hilltop away home. Some people — and some brands — just know how to live.

For those equipped enough to book an appointment, Gucci Salon will be curated for each private attendee. If it’s wedding gowns you’re seeking, a number will be on view. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind ostrich feather Jackie bags, you’ll have options. Many.

It’s hard to surmise what’s most beautiful: the antique furniture appropriate to a Parisian atelier, the handmade hand-sewn couture gowns and feathered kimonos — or Gucci’s breathless-making collection of high jewelry, that includes a large Morganite solitaire bracelet, pieces designed in red Spinels, and one giant multi-stone necklace with diamonds surrounding every single piece. Diamonds galore. The only other Gucci locale to sell the high jewelry is at its Paris store on the Place Vendome. The dressing rooms are replete in red and purple velvet portieres. For this occasion, models walked the pale carpet in tweed and shiny bead-tailored pantsuits, feather-cuffed backless dresses, and glorious opulent silk kimonos.

Last stop: 6 p.m.: Gris Dior is a dusky-toned pop-up exhibit dedicated to the house’s unisex fragrance (wafting down the arrivals line). We spotted backless gowns, Dior mini suits, saddle bags, Miss Dior quilted bags, and Dior’s famous fit n’ flare midis and minis. Perhaps the guys, inevitably in multi-shades of grey loose suits, were even more stylish, in combos of streetwear and suiting. A female DJ shook her braids around deftly to the music and flashing LV video screens. Celebs such as Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Dedario, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Hale (in a red Dior mini-suit), Hannah Einbinder, Jurnee Smollett, Teresa Palmer, Dominique Fishback and Mia Moretti, all in Dior, modeled against an artist wall of the exhibit. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Will Peltz, and other chic guys donned Dior Hommes by Kim Jones. In fact, even some of the ladies in Dior mens suits by the Talented Mr. Jones.

Attending all three in the space of eight hours was like a whirlwind mega-shopping trip — window shopping, that is.

