L.A.’s First Case of ‘Flurona’ May Have Been Detected

A local COVID testing company announced Wednesday it had identified what it believes is the first case of “flurona”—meaning a person has tested positive for both influenza and coronavirus—in Los Angeles.

The case was found at a testing site near the Getty Center in Brentwood, according to 911 COVID Testing. The patient was only described as a teenage boy, CBS Los Angeles reports. Officials said the teen had mild symptoms, but did not require hospitalization and he went home with his parents.

The teen and his family of five had just returned from vacation in Cabo San Lucas, according to the testing company. He appears to be the only person in his family to have tested positive for both viruses, but his mother tested positive for COVID, according to Steve Farzam, CEO of 911 COVID Testing.

“We were in contact with the mother yesterday, the child is in good spirits, and at home and doing well,” Farzam said.

The testing site, run by 911 COVID Testing, says they’ve seen a roughly 30 percent positivity rate for COVID cases within the past few days, along with a few confirmed cases of the flu. But when some patients returned to the site because they were still experiencing symptoms—despite testing negative for COVID—the site started conducting dual tests for both COVID and flu due to them having similar symptoms, Farzam said.

“This one swab will give us traces of Influenza A, Influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2,” he told CBS.

Farzam said the detection of flurona should not cause alarm, but it serves as another reminder to take precautions such as wearing a quality mask, washing hands, and staying home when feeling sick.

Testing positive for both influenza and COVID was first reported last week in Israel. The patient was an unvaccinated pregnant woman in her 30s who was admitted to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva. She was discharged on Thursday “in good general condition,” CNN reports.

Other cases of flurona have also surfaced in Florida and Texas, and they all seem to be among minors — children and teenagers.

Health officials have long said that people could potentially be infected with both COVID and the flu, and they have urged residents to get vaccinated against both, City News Service reports.

