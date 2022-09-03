L.A. offers a wide variety of activities every weekend, and picking the perfect one can feel like quite a daunting task—especially when there’s the pressure of a perfect Labor Day weekend looming overhead. Luckily, LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule. This weekend, we’re featuring everything from film festivals to block parties. Enjoy one of the last weekends of summer right here in L.A.

Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture

Saturday, September 3

The longest-running Filipino cultural festival in Southern California is back in person for the first time since 2017. The celebration at MacArthur Park’s Levitt Pavilion is free, so it might be the just perfect activity for your Saturday evening. A variety of artists will perform between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., spanning genres from indie rock to poetry. More information can be found here.

Fiesta Hermosa

Saturday, Sept. 3–Monday, Sept. 5

Don’t know what you want to do this holiday weekend? Then Fiesta Hermosa is calling for you. From petting zoos to beachside concerts, there’s something for everyone in the family. Prices range depending on the experiences you in which you want to participate, so both penny pinchers and those with some extra cash can have a great time. Stations will be placed all along Pier Ave. between the PCH and Hermosa Beach. More details can be found here.

Independent Filmmakers Showcase Festival

All Weekend

Everyone loves a movie—so how about dozens of them this weekend, and back-to-back? The Independent Filmmakers Showcase will be happening the entire weekend, with movies screening nearly all hours of the day. Tickets range from $16 to $189 depending on the package you choose to buy. All films will be showcased at Regal Cinemas LA Live, including the award-winning Artists in Agony: Hitmen at the Coda Teahouse on Sunday at 9:45 p.m. The film—a truly wild ride—is designated as a 2021 Best Comedic Feature Film and is being advertised as a “satirical faux-documentary on the fictional world of assassination art.” Tickets, as well as the full lineup of films, are available here.

