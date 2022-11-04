It’s Like Tinder, but for Furniture…

Digital broker Alpay Koralturk hooks up buyers and sellers of used furniture with a click. It’s a match!

“FURNITURE IS, by far, the biggest waste category in Western countries,” says Kaiyo founder Alpay Koralturk, who recently expanded operations of his New York City-based, digital furniture-resale platform to the West Coast. “There’s virtually no recycling in this industry. The recovery rates are worse than plastic.”

To help curb the waste and lure bargain hunters—prices can be as much as 90 percent off original retail—Kaiyo embraces the circular economy with a design-centric ethos: offer buyers quality castoff items from familiar brands, including West Elm, Restoration Hardware, and Design Within Reach, that stay in use and out of landfills, with full-service pickup and delivery that “makes it stupidly easy,” Koralturk avows.

The arrangement allows sellers to part with a surplus sofa without parking it on the sidewalk and hoping for the best. (Bonus: zero interaction with sketchy Craigslist buyers.)

Koralturk has faith that Southern California will be receptive.

“What better place than L.A.,” he says, “Where you can find people who care as much about design, about style, and as much about our environment and the climate crisis?”

