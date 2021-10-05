Justin Bieber Breaks Into the Cannabis Biz with Peaches Pre-Rolls

On the chorus of Justin Bieber’s latest hit single “Peaches” he sings, “I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California.” Well, it turns out that the groovy Daniel Caesar- and Giveon- assisted track, which was released on Bieber’s Justice album earlier this year, served as inspiration for his latest business venture into—you guessed it—cannabis.

The 27-year-old pop star announced Monday that he’s partnering with Los Angeles-based cannabis company Palms on a limited-edition collection called “PEACHES Pre-Rolls by Palms.” The product is available now at select dispensaries in California, Florida, Massachusetts, and Nevada and will set tokers back $50 to $60, Variety reports.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it—especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said in a statement published by the Guardian. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

Neither parties commented on the financial terms of the collaboration, but Bieber told Vogue that a portion of the sales will be donated to Veterans Walk and Talk, a Southern California-based organization that advocates for the use of medicinal use of cannabis for veterans. Funds will also go towards the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit that fights for criminal justice reform on cannabis convictions.

“Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,” Bieber said. “But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”

The Canadian singer also said that he wants to destigmatize marijuana use not only for health reasons, but also for recreational use—a mission he shares with the owners of Palms.

“Justin’s vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure, and we knew immediately we would want him to be at the helm of our first-ever collaboration,’ Palms cofounder Noah Annes said. “With Justin’s help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption.”

