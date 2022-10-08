Encompassing 12 years of work highlighting more than 65 stars, this is Carell Augustus love letter to Hollywood and all it can encompass

“‘Black Hollywood’ is not just a book for Black people—it’s a book for all people, about Black people. About the dreams we were never told we could achieve. About the places we were never told we could go. And now, finally, about how we can get there.” — Carell Augustus

Last week saw the long-awaited publishing of the book Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments by Los Angeles photographer Carell Augustus. Over the weekend, hundreds of attendees stood in a two-hour-long line to get the autographs of more than a dozen celebrities featured in the project—and to get a bit of time with the fantastic creator of the book Ebony calls “a masterclass in positive imagery”

“What I see in the pages of Black Hollywood is Carell Augustus’s passion—for photography, for film, for Black actors and Black people, and what we can achieve when it feels like obstacles are thrown in front of us every day of our lives. Carell’s reenvisioning of Hollywood’s greatest moments honors the iconic movies and actors that we all love so much,” actor Forest Whitaker said.

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments is available at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.