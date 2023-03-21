How I Got That Look: Renaissance Man Ralph Studman

The DJ and clothing designer who sometimes works in art departments on movie sets clearly wears many hats

Michael Anthony Clavel de Vera—also known around town as “Ralph Studman”—wears many hats (including this fetching trucker cap). he’s a DJ and a clothing designer (so far, on commission only) and sometimes works in art departments on movie sets. But no matter what occupies his time, this 33-year-old jack-of-all-trades is always dressed for the occasion.

Jeans

These Levi’s orange tabs are from my brand the Lone Stud, and they definitely have holes where the sun don’t shine —they’ve been pieced together a few times.

Belt

It was made by this Russian cat in Chinatown. It’s based on rhinestone cowboy honky-tonk from the ’40s and ’50s.

Boots

These snakeskin boots are coming apart at the seams. They’re Luccheses that I wore every day walking up and down the hills of San Francisco.

Cap

I’ve always wanted to be a trucker. There’s something romantic about trucking country songs.

Suit

I had this design made in May while I was in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was the first time I sat with a tailor to make something custom—choosing the lining, the material, and the buttons. That was really fun and I showed them a few references to ’60s and ’70s Gucci suits beforehand.

Shoes

I’ve owned these shoes for about a decade—they’re probably due to go to the cobbler soon. I definitely got them in San Francisco at one point. Platforms are especially hard to come by because they just get worn into the ground.

Ring and Bracelet

This is a remake of a ’50s Mexican biker ring—these days the real ones are hard to come by. The bracelet was a gift from a close friend of mine. I do gravitate toward reappearing animals in my life or dreams—snakes are a reoccurring theme.

Sunglasses

These are from Old Focals in Pasadena and are modeled after shades that [Jimi] Hendrix wore. These, in particular, are great for driving; they just illuminate the street.

Necklace

The necklace was passed down to me by my mother and depicts the Egyptian Queen-Godess Nefertiti.

Hat

I pulled inspiration for the had from Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s iconic “El Topo. It used to be a cowboy hat at one point. I don’t know if this is an urban legend, but what I’ve heard is that natives used to pop their hats and make them into something new and I love that.

Jacket

It’s a red velvet jacket that was given to me by a friend and for some reason, I can’t get the smell of patchouli out of it.

Shoes

I got them from a shop I used to work at in San Francisco. They’re Ferradini platform shoes that were supposed to be sold to a museum in the city but I wouldn’t let them.

Jeans

These are Levi’s ladies’ sta-prest polyester bell bottoms. I’ve had them for over a decade and, as they advertise, stay pressed.

