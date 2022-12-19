We scoured the city, not once but twice, and found perfect gifts for those naughty and nice

Jewelry & Watches

LAYER UP. Few things are more L.A. than a wristful of Karen Lazar’s sparkling, stackable stretch bracelets made of small gold balls adorned with diamonds and other precious gemstones. Signature Bracelets, from $48 each at Karen Lazar Design, 11727 Barrington Ct., Brentwood, karenlazardesign.com.

CHARMED. San Marino-based Single Stone Jewelers’s striking 18-karat gold swallow charm set with Old European cut diamonds will make any lucky recipient swoon. Large pendant, $7,000 at Single Stone, 2527 Mission St., San Marino, singlestone.com.

GOOD TIMING. The Navitimer is the most iconic of all Breitling watches, and enthusiasts go gaga over this rare B01 Chronograph 46 limited edition timepiece. $11,750 at Breitling, 216 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, breitling.com.

WHAT A GEM. Any L.A. fashion maven worth her weight in gold will covet designer Irene Neuwirth’s one-of-a-kind, hand-carved pink tourmaline and spinel ring. Double Tropical Flower ring, $11,740 at Irene Neuwirth, 8458 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood, ireneneuwirth.com.

HEARTSTRING. Designer Liseanne Frankfurt’s vibrant lapis hearts interspersed with 18-karat yellow gold on violet silk thread will make your loved one’s heart melt. Lapis necklace, $2,250 at LFrank Jewelry, 226 Main St., Venice, lfrankjewelry.com.

LOCK IT UP. The new Tiffany Lock all-gender bracelet is designed to honor that special bond between you and another. Tiffany Lock bangle, from $6,800 at Tiffany & Co., 210 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, tiffany.com.

HOOP DREAMS. A brilliant study in contrasts, these gold and onyx hoops are a mesmerizing combination of luxe, punk rock, and art deco. Clash de Cartier hoop earrings, $17,800 at Cartier, 411 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, cartier.com.

MATERIAL COMFORT. Inspired by ancient artifacts, these chic, lightweight earrings are handcrafted from natural pine and organic stones at Sophie Monet’s Venice studio. Relic earrings, $213 at sophiemonetjewelry.com.

DIVE IN. This Seiko diver’s watch looks like the 1965 62MAS original, but it’s sleeker, thinner, and accented with a special-edition aquatic hue. Seiko Prospex Diver’s Modern Re-Interpretation Save the Ocean SPB297, $1,250, at feldmarwatch.com.

GIFTING FOR GOOD. These whimsical 14-karat gold studs from Retrouvaí are handmade in Los Angeles, and the brand has pledged to donate 100 percent of their profits to Moms Demand Action and Everytown, nonprofit organizations dedicated to the prevention of gun violence. Flying Pig Studs for Everytown, $347.50 at retrovai.com.

DOG TAGS. We sniffed out the best gift for the animal-lover in your life: These “Play Thing” necklaces designed by artist Alex Proba in collaboration with Jillian Sassone’s Marrow Fine jewelry line benefit Three Little Pitties Rescue, a dog and cat rescue helping to create permanent homes for four-legged friends. Play Thing Necklace, $1000, MarrowFine.com.

MERRY & BRIGHT. Rebecca de Ravenel is known for her light-as-air baubles that marry sophisticated elegance with the L.A.-based designer’s signature Bohemian flair. These crystal-encrusted bows look great with a T-shirt and jeans or a sparkling holiday ensemble. Crystal Bow earrings, $315 at rebeccaderavenel.com.

WRAPPED UP. KC Sukamto’s solid gold Positions charms feature lovers of every sexual preference embraced to form a sensual and alluring upgrade from the standard monogrammed initials of yore. Positions Charm, $750 at kcsukamto.com.

YOU NAME IT. Maya Brenner’s delicate everyday jewelry counts Meghan Markle and Mila Kunis among its devotees. The local designer’s personalized gold necklaces offer a charming way to show affection for someone special. Custom Gold Necklace, from $325 at mayabrenner.com.

THE STONE AGE. This modern deco bracelet featuring garnet and labradorite stones offers a new twist on classic Hollywood allure, which is no surprise given it’s the creation of designer Stephanie Kopelson, daughter of the late legendary Oscar-winning producer Arnold Kopelson. Garnet and Labradorite Wrap Bracelet, $200.00 at stephaniekopelsonstudio.com.

Beauty

Exotic elixirs, seductive scents, and youthful potions will surely stir up a huge commotion.

TOP AND BOTTOM. Dollar Shave Club’s racy new razor features two separate heads: one to trim facial fuzz and another for the hair down there. The Double Header Electric Trimmer, $70 at dollarshaveclub.com.

SHINE ON. Stylist Mara Roszak is famous for dressing the locks of stars like Emma Stone and Brie Larson. Her lightweight hair oil is made from natural extracts. Santa Lucia Styling Oil, $45 at rozhair.com.





MAGIC POTION. Relevant—a new line from Nyakio Grieco, cofounder of BIPOC-supporting e-commerce site Thirteen Lune—has drawn raves for its antioxidant-rich daily moisturizer, designed for a multitude of skin tones and types. Relevant One & Done Everyday Cream, $38 at thirteenlune.com.

GET GLOWING. Merit Beauty’s Base Set features all the hydrating and plumping complexion essentials that have made the L.A.-based brand a hometown favorite. The Base Set, $136 at meritbeauty.com.

LET’S FACE IT. Aesthetician Jordan LaFragola, who gives aromatherapy facials in a Hollywood bungalow once owned by Charlie Chaplin, created this plant-based, ultra-hydrating face oil in a beautiful apothecary-style bottle. Face Oil, $120 at floramirabilis.com.

MAKING SCENTS. Acclaimed Parisian perfumer Ex Nihilo teamed up with L.A. artist Amanda Charchian to create this deep, musky fragrance. Idle Hour, $325 at Ex Nihilo Paris, 926 N. Sycamore Ave., Ste. 103, Hollywood, ex-nihilo-paris.com.

ROYAL FLUSH. This 21-color palette from makeup artist Manny Mua’s Lunar Beauty features a technicolor range of new and fan-favorite shadows for queens of every gender. Life’s a Drag Facelift, $48 at lunarbeauty.com.

THE BOMB. These steam-activated cakes of essential oils from the zero-waste brand Parrotfish are like bath bombs for the shower set. Chamomile Blossom Shower Steamers, $30 at shopparrotfish.com.

ABOUT FACE. Hollywood aesthetician Shani Darden’s signature facial always includes a ten-minute vibration treatment to firm and contour, and her newest gadget enables the at-home equivalent. Facial Sculpting Wand, $399 at shanidarden.com.

NAILED IT. For the one whose nails need a little love, Manicurist’s Green Flash Starter Kit of plant-based, vegan and cruelty-free LED polishes promises two weeks-worth of wear, plus stronger, shinier nails. Green Flash Starter Kit, $110 at us.manucurist.com.

SPA DAZE. Nothing says “I love you” like a day at the spa. Here are four treatments to book for your nearest and dearest right now:

A visit to the new Biologique Recherche Ambassade on Melrose Place is almost as good as a trip to Paris. Treat that special someone like a true mademoiselle with a customized facial tailored to their exact skin care needs. Customized Face Treatment, from $250 at Biologique Recherche Ambassade, 8461 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood, ambassade-biologique-recherche-losangeles.com. The sparkling new 14,000-square-foot spa at the Fairmont Century Plaza is fully embracing the holiday spirit with a holiday cookie-inspired body scrub that can be added on to most services and features notes of cinnamon, clove, ginger and orange. Holiday Cookie Scrub, $60 at Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Century City, fairmontcenturyplaza.com . At Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, the just-launched Gem Clinical Facials combine innovative products by Knesko with gemstones charged with reiki-healing energies. Gemclinical facials, from $395 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Dr., Los Angeles or fourseasons.com . The non-surgical AnteAge MD treatment at SkinSpirit uses an advanced micro-penning system to tackle everything from skin health to hyper-pigmentation to hair loss. AnteAge MD, from $550 at SkinSpirit, 153. S. Lasky Dr., Beverly Hills, skinspirit.com.

JETSET BEAUTY. Founded by social media darlings Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland, Summer Fridays has quickly become a cult-favorite skin care brand. Its On Cloud Nine Set is perfect for travel, with mini versions of the best-selling Jet Lag Mask and oil-free gel cream moisturizer, as well as a very on-trend terry cloth scrunchie. On Cloud Nine Set, $30 at summerfridays.com.

LIP SERVICE. Leave it to makeup artist Jillian Dempsey to come up with the most stylish way to touch up on the go. Her Lip Locket necklaces come in either silver or gold, with chunky chains and chic argyle-patterned pendants that contain her creamy sheer lip tints in a variety of colors. Lip Locket Necklace, from $485 at jilliandempsey.com.

NIGHT & DAY. Local beauty brand Odacité combines natural and clinical active ingredients to create safe and effective skin care with an ultra-luxurious feel. This gift kit contains the bestselling Crème de la Nuit Restorative Night Cream, its equally nourishing daytime counterpart, and an easy-to-use rollerball eye serum concentrate. Like Night & Day Results Kit, $75 at odacite.com.

GLOW GREEN. There is no gift better suited to the clean beauty enthusiast in your life than this limited-edition curation of the best of the best in the space handpicked by the experts at local green beauty purveyor The Detox Market. Best of Green Beauty Box 2022, $149 at The Detox Market, 8380 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, thedetoxmarket.com.

ULTIMATE INDULGENCE. La Prairie claims to have found that ever-elusive fountain of youth and bottled it in its new Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait. The serum, designed to strengthen and lift the skin and resculpt facial contours, is infused with the Swiss luxury skin-care brand’s Caviar Infinite and has a price tag to match. Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait, $820 at laprairie.com.

PEDI-CURE. Created by a local skin-care expert and a compounding pharmacist, Serum Doctor’s quick-absorbing foot serum is formulated with organic, natural, and botanically derived facial-grade ingredients to exfoliate and rehydrate tired trotters. For the especially deserving recipient, couple this gift with an at-home foot massage. Flawless Feet Serum, $36 at serumdoctor.com.

SIGNATURE SCENT. The Beverly Hills outpost of the beloved half-century-old Haute Parfumerie now offers solid perfume in a unique phone-sized designer vessel called the Clic-Clac. It accommodates any of their 50 Les Classiques scents in an interchangeable thin stylish capsule balm. Clic-Clac, price upon request at parfumshenryjacques.com/usa.

BEST TRESSED. Vegamour is a sustainability-focused vegan hair care brand proven effective against hair loss and thinning. Its GRO More Kit includes hair serum and biotin gummies to liven up any recipients’ locks. Vegamour Limited Edition Holiday set, $94 at Vegamour.com.

Kids

What to buy your favorite child? inventive items that will drive them wild.

FLOAT ON. For sleepovers, travels, or everyday kickbacks, this pink convertible–shaped air mattress from Venice-based favorite Funboy would make even Barbie jealous. Pink Convertible Kids Sleepover Air Mattress, $79 at funboy.com.



BLOCK PARTY. With free delivery anywhere in L.A., Adventuretown Toy Emporium will bring artful games from around the world directly to your door, including this award-winning Piks beechwood and silicone building block kit from France. Piks 24-Piece Play set, $37 at adventuretowntoys.com.

LIME LIGHT. Skechers’ neon high-top sneakers with built-in USB ports deliver a light show set to the rhythm of your special little one’s playlist. S-Lights Remix, $75 at skechers.com.

PJ PARTY. The Beverly Hills Hotel collaborated with Romania-born, California-raised artist Alexandra Nechita and Shhh Silk on these comfy pajamas covered in colorful palms. The Beverly Hills Hotel x Shhh Silk Children’s Pajamas, $285 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills, dorchestercollection.com.

PAGE TURNER. Explore L.A. with this rhyming picture book filled with playful illustrations of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Los Angeles, Baby!, $15 at Diesel, a Bookstore, 225 26th St., Ste. 33, Santa Monica, and chroniclebooks.com.

SPIN MASTER. Retrospec’s stylish new scooter features a removable folding seat and light-up wheels that are both functional and fun. Chipmunk Plus Kids’ Kick Scooter, $50 at retrospec.com.

GAME CHANGER. This rainbow-hued b-ball from the BIPOC- and female-owned brand Chance is made of recycled materials and looks great on or off the court. Tian basketball, $30 at wearechance.com.

THE WRITE STUFF. All profits from Omami Mini’s powerful “Light Always Wins” capsule collection—featuring children’s quotes about war, conflict, and resolution—are donated to the humanitarian charity Hearts of Ukraine. Kids “Light Always Wins” Hoodie, $54 at Omami Mini, 1320 E. 7th St., Ste. 122, Downtown, omamimini.com.

WRIST KISS. These sweet baby bracelets feature an 18-karat yellow gold bezel surrounding a single nested diamond, with adjustable pink or blue bands that can be extended as the child grows. Baby Diamond Parachute Nesting Gem Bracelet, $250 at octaviaelizabeth.com.





STEM GEM. These colorful STEM-friendly construction sticks by Teni & Tayo Creations—founded by a Nigerian-born mother of two—easily snap together to provide hours of creativity and fun. Smart STEM Building Sticks, $24 at teniandtayo.com.

THE SWEETEST THING. Prep for Santa’s arrival with this adorable curated box by L.A.-based tablescape company Casamia. Each set features a milk jug, notecard, cookie cutters, and a ceramic plate featuring jolly old Saint Nick. Milk n’ Cookies, $57 at getcasamia.com.

FOR YOUR FUR BABY. Local design studio Commune partnered with L.A. textile brand Studio Ford on this luxurious reversible napping nest for pampered pups. Studio Ford for Commune dog bed, from $375 at the Great Commune Shop Experiment, 2502 W. 7th St., Westlake, communedesign.com.

PUP PLACE. Being in the doghouse will now be a reward with this striking Kelly Wearstler-designed shelter for the pup on your list who’s been a very, very good boy (or girl) this year. Avant Dog House, $5,200 at KellyWearstler.com.



