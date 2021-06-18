A Valentines Day Meeting at the Abbey Became Forever for This Couple

In our series How Did You Meet?, local couples tell us how they first hooked up.

This couple’s rom-com romance kicked off on Valentine’s Day three years ago when they met at the Abbey in West Hollywood. ⁠

Paige walked into the club and everything went into slow motion the moment she laid eyes on Cassedy. Paige waited for the right moment to walk up and introduce herself: “I remember saying, ‘I’m Paige, like the book.’”⁠

After exchanging numbers, they decided to go out on a first date. Cassedy picked up Paige, but not before picking up a little surprise. “I showed up with a bouquet of flowers at her office,” recalls Cassedy. “I gave her the flowers and a kiss.” ⁠

They went out for sushi, followed by a Hollywood dive bar complete with a live violinist. “We’ve been together ever since,” Paige, a writer, proudly declares. “We’re getting married in a few months.”⁠

