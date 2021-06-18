A Valentines Day Meeting at the Abbey Became Forever for This Couple

In our series How Did You Meet?, local couples tell us how they first hooked up.
This couple’s rom-com romance kicked off on Valentine’s Day three years ago when they met at the Abbey in West Hollywood.
Paige walked into the club and everything went into slow motion the moment she laid eyes on Cassedy. Paige waited for the right moment to walk up and introduce herself: “I remember saying, ‘I’m Paige, like the book.’”
View this post on Instagram
After exchanging numbers, they decided to go out on a first date. Cassedy picked up Paige, but not before picking up a little surprise. “I showed up with a bouquet of flowers at her office,” recalls Cassedy. “I gave her the flowers and a kiss.”
They went out for sushi, followed by a Hollywood dive bar complete with a live violinist. “We’ve been together ever since,” Paige, a writer, proudly declares. “We’re getting married in a few months.”
For more head to @howdidtheymeet.
RELATED: This Local Couple Found Their Relationship Rhythm on the Dance Floor
Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.