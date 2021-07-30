When This Couple Met, He Kind of Worried He Was Being Catfished

In our series How Did You Meet?, local couples tell us how they first hooked up.
Neither Thuyen nor Albert were looking for love when swiped on one another a couple of years ago. In fact, Albert had just deleted a bunch dating apps but decided to give Tinder one more try. After swiping on Thuyen, he wondered if he was being scammed because she seemed too good to be true.
“I was the persistent one. She rejected my first date idea,” says 29-year-old Albert who owns Ino Jewelry. “I wanted to take her off the app as soon as possible, but I wondered if I was being catfished.” He was pleased to find out she was real and was, in fact, the woman in the pictures.
Thuyen wasn’t ready to plunge into anything serious. “I just wanted to meet friends,” the 26-year-old artist explains. “We were both cautious in the beginning and took it slow.” But as they got to know one another the relationship began to pick up steam.
After dating for a couple of years, they decided to get hitched during the pandemic. They married in what they describe as a “shotgun wedding” ceremony in the Orange County last summer.
