This Couple Went from Frat Brothers to Partners

In our series How Did You Meet?, local couples tell us how they first hooked up.

Brent and Chris went from being frat brothers to partners. The couple met back in college in the late ’90s at Loyola Marymount University. Both had girlfriends and would often double date. ⁠

⁠

“I was engaged to a woman after college,” explains Brent, 44, an executive in medical sales. ⁠

⁠

The two kept in touch over the years and ended up getting together nearly a decade later. ⁠

⁠

“We both didn’t come out until our thirties,” says Chris, 43, who works in TV development. ⁠

⁠

They decided to start dating, but Brent says they kept it quiet for the first few years: “We secretly dated for three years and we’ve been together now for 12.”⁠

