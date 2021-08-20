Playing Hard to Get Led to Lasting Love for This Couple

In our series How Did You Meet?, local couples tell us how they first hooked up.

Sometimes you gotta make a guy work for your affections. That was the case with Susana and Ron, who met in law school. He was pursuing her but had to back off since she had a boyfriend at the time. ⁠

A while later, Ron discovered Susana and her boyfriend had broken up, and he immediately asked for her number. “She gave me a fake phone number,” the 31-year-old attorney admits with a laugh. ⁠

 

But it seems the fake number didn’t mean she wasn’t interested. “I just wanted to keep things interesting,” Susana deadpans. A few weeks later, they ran into one another in a bar, and this time the music lawyer decided to give up her real number. ⁠

All the early drama didn’t keep them from forming a lasting relationship. They’ve been together ever since, and tied the knot two years ago.⁠

