“Get Out” Producer Drops $91 Million on Stunning Malibu Home

Edward H. Hamm Jr.’s purchase makes it one of the priciest home sales in the country in 2022

Edward H. Hamm Jr., the producer of Jordan Peele’s 2017’s hit thriller Get Out and 2018’s Spike Lee-directed BlacKkKlansman, is a man who keeps a low profile—aside from when he’s purchasing a $91 million spread in Malibu, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The successful producer also happens to be heir to the fortune of Hamm’s beer, which is now owned by MolsonCoors. Hamm’s property purchase is one of the priciest sales in the country for 2022 (the deal closed in December); it’s also part of the trend of mega-expensive home sales in Malibu in recent years.

Hamm bought the Paradise Cove spread from the videogame designer Jonathan Burton and his ex-wife, Helen Musk, who made a tidy sum on the sale—the former couple bought the estate for $36.5 million in 2012, according to a separate WSJ story on the property.

Built in the 1970s, the property sits on 6.6 acres, has 17,000 square feet of living space, and has been extensively renovated by Burton and Musk, to the tune of several million dollars. Inside, there’s a 14-seat media room with moving seats; outside, there’s a lighted tennis court, a miniature golf course, and a swimming pool with a stunning mosaic fountain. The coup de grace is the direct beach access and 340 feet of ocean frontage.

Of course, that isn’t the only mansion Hamm has lying around. Dirt reports that he also owns an $18 million rambling home in the Hollywood Hills. The property is in the style of an English countryside estate called Marmont Manor and it boasts 20,000 square feet of living space, and 17 beds (and 17 baths, natch).

But the new home’s $91 million price tag isn’t even the highest Malibu saw in real estate sold in 2022. For that, look directly to billionaire media mogul Byron Allen, who purchased a Malibu mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean via a bluff for $100 million, as the Journal reported. Allen also has homes in several other locations, such as the one just around the bend in Beverly Hills, plus others in Aspen, New York, and Maui.

Elsewhere in crazy expensive buys, in September 2022, Kim Kardashian dropped nearly $70 million for a property in the Malibu vicinity—a house formerly owned by Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber. Aside from the Malibu compound, Kardashian is rumored to own at least three Hidden Hills homes and a Calabasas condo, reports Curbed.

But it was billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen who broke records for the most someone paid for a home in California in 2022, by dropping $177 million on his Malibu manse, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also owns another home, of course, in Silicon Valley.



