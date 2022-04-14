Forever 21 CEO Says Hervé Léger Collaboration is Kickoff to ‘Unexpected’ and ‘Empowering’ Year

”Our teams take a lot of pride into the product we put into the marketplace,” CEO tells Los Angeles magazine

Forever 21 is continuing to transform their brand by teaming up with the iconic Hervé Léger for a 90s runway inspired capsule collection.

“This collaboration is very special to Forever 21. The timing of this launch is truly aligned with our larger brand transformation, kicking off a year of unexpected collaborations and empowering initiatives,” Forever 21’s CEO Winnie Park told Los Angeles magazine exclusively. “Like Hervé Léger, there is a legacy at Forever 21 to honor, one that includes a rich history from our past, but there is also a fun new future ahead- delivering fashion for a new generation of consumers.”

“Partnering with a brand who has had such an influence on red carpet and celebrity style, especially here in LA, has been a special experience for our design, merchandise, and marketing teams, many of whom grew up here,” she added. “We love this Collection and are so excited to bring it to our Forever 21 customers.”

This exclusive collection, available for a limited time only at Forever 21, is launching on April 14. Each and every piece makes the couture styles of Hervé Léger affordable with prices ranging from $39.99 to $129.99.

The pieces will also be available in extended sizing, ensuring that everyone who steps into this collection feels “amazing, comfortable and confident.”

“This collection is perfect for so many of our customers as the collection is incredibly versatile,” Park said. “For example you can pair a top with denim bottoms and heels or rock one of the collection skirts with a casual tee and sandals. From brunch with the girls, to date night, Hervé Léger for Forever 21 offers a wide variety of beautiful silhouettes and sets in a range of bold colors.”

“I also hope we see some Hervé Léger for Forever 21 looks at Prom this year, in fact we just launched an ‘Ultimate Prom Package’ contest on Instagram,” she added.

Following Authentic Brands Group and mall developers Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Parters purchase of the retailer from their bankruptcy in 2020, Park was brought in as CEO to uplift the brand with her decades of fashion and real experience. Park formally spent nine years at luxury retailer DFS, where she launched their first global e-commerce site for fashion, beauty and spirits.

According to Park, the Hervé Léger for Forever 21 collaboration is just the beginning of what she has up her sleeve.

“At Forever 21, we look to partner with brands that will appeal to our customers with an authentic connection to our community. From brands rooted in nostalgia or those that deliver on purpose, we want each collaboration to feel special and intentional. Our teams take a lot of pride into the product we put into the marketplace,” Park said.

Until those collaborations are ready to be announced, Park is excited to see “everyone’s unique style coming to life” with their current collection capsule.

“The versatility is unreal,” Park said. “When I put on my favorite Hervé Léger for Forever 21 dress I feel red carpet ready…even from my living room. The fit and fabric are exceptional, and I am so proud of this entire line.”

Hervé Léger for Forever 21 capsule collection is now available for purchase.



