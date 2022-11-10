For a Polished Look, Silver is the New Black

Sterling styles are suddenly everywhere. Here are some flattering ideas with tough associations for this holiday season

SILVER HAS ALWAYS been a bit tarnished by its richer cousin, gold: less shine, less weight, less worth, less flattering—even less class. But this season, silver’s the bride, no longer the bridesmaid. The icy hue has been alchemized into this holiday’s “It” color. Mixed metallics have always played well on the red carpet, but now stark, striking silver is suddenly everywhere: hoodies, puffer jackets, leather pants, sequined suits—and, of course, all manner of home items to illuminate a winter table. Silver is flattering in a different light. It’s got tougher associations: motorcycle culture, industrial shine. Another example of the fickle fashion biz? Sure. But it sure is polished.

SHINE ON. Celine Homme’s megawatt, sequin-embellished cotton bomber jacket was designed for gents who aren’t afraid to sport some glitz. $3,700. mrporter.com

ICY-HOT PANTS. You won’t be left in the dark in these leather pants by Zadig & Voltaire, the French brand that adores this season’s color trends. $730. selfridges.com

KICK SILVER. Pair the Golden Goose Super-Star LTD sneaker’s silver spray and tone-on-tone signature star with jeans or a suit—or a gown. $545. goldengoose.com

HEAVY METAL. How cool is a tough, lace-up combat boot in killer metallic? The Bottines Joe Vintage Metal is 100 percent calfskin. $498. us.zadig-et-voltaire.com

MOON SHINE. Sequins, midi length, logo, shiny lace, sheer—five trends at once. Jackpot from Zadig & Voltaire! $598. farfetch.com

SILVER BACK. How day-into-evening is this? The Naples Convertible Backpack from Baggallini has phone pockets and converts to a sling for dressy nights. $115. baggallini.com

LIGHTHEARTED. The sterling Heart Tag Toggle necklace is based on a classic Tiffany & Co. key ring first introduced in 1969. $800. tiffany.com

HI-HO, SILVER. If you want to draw attention to your legs, Franco Sarto’s form-fitting, high-shine boot—with kitten heel—will kick it into high gear. Price on request. francosarto.com

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

This story is featured in the November 2022 issue of Los Angeles