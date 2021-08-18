A Dominatrix Convention Is Whipping Its Way into L.A. This Week

BDSM-curious Angelenos can experience everything from a course on ”erotic hypnosis” to a slave/master social

According to recent studies, BDSM (Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadomasochism and Masochism) is one of the top sexual fantasies both men and women say they’d like to explore. And the more taboo the activity, the more people said they want to try it. In a 2020 survey by sex toy company Lelo, respondents said they were most interested in “spanking, whipping, and tying up.”

Whether you aspire to be a tyer-upper or the tyer-uppee, DomCon—the “world’s premier professional and lifestyle domination convention”—is coming to the airport Hilton this week to turn fantasies into realities. The six-day convention (August 18-23) has exhibitor booths with gear for your home dungeon, fetish models, and real, live dominatrixes and masters to whip you into shape. Friday and Saturday nights feature “play parties” where you can work on your rope bondage and spanking techniques. It’s designed for everyone from curious couples who have never done anything kinky to experienced, professional kinksters happy to show everyone how it’s done.

An educational feature of this year’s convention are the classes and workshops, such as the highbrow Science of S&M: Neurology of the Kinky Brain. “A fetish is not a mental illness or a moral failure,” explains Tara Indiana, a “Dominatrix Whisperer” who teaches the class, which “explores the science of BDSM,” and explains how “people can experience enhanced pleasure.”

For something more lowbrow, there is a class called “Who Needs Air When You Have Ass: Safe Facesitting and Breath Play.” There’s also a fascinating course on “erotic hypnosis” taught by a clinical hypnotherapist of 42 years, who shows “how it can be used to enhance your intimate enjoyment.” Other classes include Verbal Domination, Cultivating Sadism, Corsetry 101, the History of Fetish Art, and Forced Orgasms.

More fun things to do include a speed networking event, a mistress dinner, a slave/master social, a newbie social, a gender expansive social, and a crossdressing pageant. For those into “animal play,” there is a “kitty parade” which encourages “all animals and masters including dogs and ponies,” who will be paraded around on all fours with leashes.

Along with the opening ceremony on Thursday night and the big Fetish Ball and Play Party on Saturday night, the huge exhibit hall features vendors, presentations, and “nonstop stage performances all day long.”

DomCon was founded by Mistress Cyan, a veteran kinkster who was introduced to the lifestyle in 1989. She’ll host the opening proceedings, along with her “Mistresses of Ceremonies,” who include L.A. radio show host Dr. Suzy Block, licensed psychotherapist and BDSM sex educator Simone Justice, and Mistress Wiley Wolfe, who trains dominatrixes at the dungeon Sanctuary L.A.

What won’t fly at this anything-goes event? A blank vaccination card or a bare face.

DomCon, Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Airport, 5711 W. Century Blvd., Westchester; online registration is closed, but tickets are available at the door.

