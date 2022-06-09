Cuckoo for Color Pops

Two years of lolling around at home draped in faded sweatpants or pajamas left us all clamoring for vibrancy: Technicolor yellows and oranges, pour-on-the-pigment pinks, a crazy kaleidoscope of purples, blues, and greens. Now summer 2022 is delivering. Forget blending in—an explosion of rainbow colors has worked its way even into makeup. While soft clothes may stick around, they’re now splashed with runaway rainbows and flourishing with flowers. Plus there’s plenty of shapely tailoring for those who spent the pandemic doing virtual workouts.

We break down the trends, all reminiscent of that American mix of ’60s through ’90s, with a heavy dose of Woodstock for good measure. No shrinking violets allowed.



BUCKETS AND BAGS

We’ve seen lively bags and hats in summers past. But this season is a horse of many different, richer colors. Bucket hats refuse to go away—especially in multicolor stripes, like Prada’s Triangle. This summer’s leather bags are small, like the Saint Laurent Monogram hobo bag in painter’s hues of soft pastels and rainbow brights. A good investment since they work year round in sunny L.A. Hat, $650, bergdorfgoodman.com; bag, $2,150, ysl.com.

2. NEON DREAMS

Call them Day-Glo, neon, or ultra-violet: these glow-in-the-dark tones began to gain popularity in the late 1940s when Procter & Gamble packaged Tide in a torrid tone called blaze orange. Then they became associated with lava lamps and psychedelic visions. After that came a flood of neons in ads and rock posters, courtesy of Peter Max and Andy Warhol. In the ’80s, designer Stephen Sprouse rekindled the colors, dressing Debbie Harry in neon, which precipitated the next wave of fluorescent flamboyance—like Karen Millen’s satin jacket and Le Superbe’s Staying Golden gown. Jacket, $380, karenmillen.com; gown, $495, shoplesuperbe.com.

3. FLOWER POWER

All the things you thought never “went together” are now actually married: lavender and lime. Blueberry and avocado. Orange and slides like the ones by Farm Rio for Nordstrom. Printed pieces such as the St. Laurent men’s Teddy jacket in floral crepe make today so bright, you gotta wear shades—particularly if they’re from Dolce & Gabbana. Slides, $145, nordstrom.com; jacket, $5,790, ysl.com; sunglasses, price upon request, davidclukow.com.

4, NEW HUES

Crayola colors are everywhere, from designer pieces like Prada sandals and Gucci’s bamboo 1947 bag to mainstream fast fashion like Mango’s kelly green pants. Consider them a wakeup call to whatever remaining optimism we can find out there. Pink doesn’t go with orange? Violet and green clash? Clashing doesn’t exist anymore, the louder the merrier. For once, it’s all about fun. Sandals, $690, prada.com; bag, $4,500, gucci.com; trousers, $60, mango.com.

5. SUMMER WELL-SUITED



Sure, the power suit is dead—too dark, too somber. Today, suits come in pastels and neons—some in wild prints, some monochromatic (like this Marcell von Berlin suit in neon-green). Now, you won’t just looker sharper—you’ll look brighter. Jacket, $850, and flared pants, $520, marcellvonberlin.com.

