If you’re craving a crumpet with clotted cream in a crying fit of nostalgia for your last trip to London, you can emulate Afternoon Tea in Mayfair now with a quick trip to The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills this week.

Now through Sunday, April 30, the grand hotel is an serving authentic afternoon tea menu from London’s famed hotel, Claridge’s, which serves Britain’s most famed ritualized midday meal. Claridge’s and the Maybourne are “sister hotels,” both owned by the British Maybourne Hotel Group. The Beverly Hills location now represents its first International property, outside of London’s Claridge’s, The Berkeley and The Connaught.

This occasion also marks the very first time in a 150 years that Claridge’s foyer has allowed its hallowed Afternoon Tea (so proper it deserves capital letters) to travel out of its well appointed foyer. Unfortunately, Hotel Maybourne’s Afternoon Tea is only a pop up this week, but a great way to celebrate with mom for a little pre-Mother’s Day (May 8) fete filled with cucumber sandwich and scones. Or think of it as a festive escape to toast (and tea) during L.A.’s spring and imminent summer afternoons.

The ritual will take place in the hotel’s gorgeous garden terrace (a big hat seems appropriate), served alfresco like an English garden party. In fact, The Maybourne is encouraging guests to dress the part. The waiters will be in white jackets, as the tinkling of the hotel’s piano wafts into the garden, along with the scents of the verdant garden area.

Claridge’s London team, including Executive Chef Kaleo Adams and Executive Pastry Chef Thibault Hauchard, will be bringing with them the secret scone recipe, an expert sandwich cutting and British style tea pouring, respectively. However, The Maybourne’s tea will actually fuse British flare with California cool: the menu will of course feature smoked salmon sandwiches, cucumber sandwiches, lemon-ricotta-rhubarb jam scones, but Maine lobster with flour tortillas—all served on peach and white bone British china. A special tea connoisseur named Henrietta Lovell of the Rare Tea Co. will oversee a special blend of loose tea leaves. No tea bags at this shindig.

If you like what you imbibe, rest assured you will be able to do it again sometime in the future. After The Maybourne redesigns and renovates the local hotel’s lobby, Afternoon Tea at The Maybourne will become a ritual. You can make reservations here, the price is $150 per person. The seatings are daily at 2 p.m. PST, when High Tea hour begins.

Oh, and come hungry, as these pictures will portray.

