The shop will be located near the Sycamore District and other menswear stores, including Rick Owens

Emily Adams Bode, New York-based men’s fashion designer, will officially open her second retail store, this time on Melrose.

She has shared that the 3,200-square-foot store will be located at 7007 Melrose Avenue and open to the public on Feb. 11, following a private event on Feb. 10. The space will sit close to the up-and-coming Sycamore District and menswear store Rick Owens, as well as just around the corner from L.A. landmark Pink’s Hot Dogs.

Bode told Vogue that the space was intended to be a place “where people can interact” and one of her integral focuses when building the store was “serving the community.”

Bode and her husband, Aaron Aujla, collaborated with longtime friends Lukas Geronimas and Kurt Beers to build a series of geographical paintings for the store, and also partnered with California non-profit organization, Pacific Marine Mammal, to generate funds for wildlife rehabilitation.

Cushioning overconsumption is a core theme of Bode’s collections, as all garments are sources from upcycled, and subsequently, repurposed textiles. Bode describes the pieces as “one of a kind, handcrafted clothing…cut from antique fabrics, Victorian quilts, grain sacks, and bed linens.”

Bode, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, launched the brand launched in 2016, accompanied by a retail store tucked away in Chinatown, New York.

They later revamped next-door business, The Classic Coffee Shop, after owner Carmen Morales told Bode and Aujla he was shutting it down.

The space now serves as a tailor studio-coffee shop hybrid, sat right alongside the Bode store.

In Feb. 2017, became the first female designer to show at New York Fashion Week Men’s. Then in 2019, presented her first runway show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Later that year, Bode was named Emerging Designer of the Year at the CDFA Fashion Awards.

A Forbes “30 Under 30” listing in the Art & Style category followed, as well as the title of LVMH Prize Finalist.

Last year, Bode stated that L.A. and London were some of her prospects for future retail expansion.

