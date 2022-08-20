Black Restaurant Week, Free Concert at Grand Park and Other Great Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

L.A. offers a wide variety of activities every weekend, and picking the perfect one can feel like quite the daunting task. Luckily, LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule. This weekend, we’re featuring everything from restaurants to comedy shows. With prices ranging from free to $299, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Black Restaurant Week

Starting Friday, August 19

On Friday, August 19, the fourth annual Black Restaurant Week will begin a citywide celebration of local culinary delights that lasts for 10 days across two weekends. The ultimate goal of Black Restaurant Week is to showcase Black-owned dining experiences—this year only, the event will also feature food trucks, and local chefs focused on snacks and desserts. “We are asking local foodies and travelers to expand their palate as we celebrate pan-African and Caribbean cuisine spotlighting dozens of bakeries, soul-food spots, bars, juiceries, sandwich shops, and other culinary specialists across the greater Los Angeles region,” said Black Restaurant Week managing partner Derek Robinson. The movement will feature 130 businesses, including Blaqhaus in North Hollywood, Big Chicken in Glendale, Jack’s Family Kitchen in Leimert Park, and BossyBundts in Carson. [More info]

Neal Brennan: Unacceptable (Live Special Taping)

Saturday, August 20

In his one-man show, comedian Neal Brennan (who also happens to be a writer, director and producer), explores themes of insecurity and the desire to fit in. The New Yorker praised Brennan’s set as “sharp and entertainingly droll.” He’s bringing Unacceptable to The Belasco this Saturday, with tickets starting at $35. The show begins at 5:30 and doors open at 4:30. [More info]

Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions

Sunday, August 21

Looking for something cheap? Try free. Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions is back again, with a lineup of DJs to go from 3 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is Utopia: One Tribe One Love, featuring a variety of House music sub-genres. The event is open to participants of all ages. Food, beverages and cocktails will be available for purchase from local food trucks, and the organizers encourage participants to set up picnics. [More info]

Boat Cinema

All weekend

Partnering with LA County Parks, Boat Cinema is offering the perfect date night for any day of the weekend. All from the comfort of your own boat on Castaic Lake, you can watch Shrek on Friday, Raiders of the Lost Arc on Saturday, or Mean Girls on Sunday. Prices range from $250 for a 5-person boat (or $299 for a VIP boat) to just $20 for a screening from the beach. To top off your movie night, pack a picnic or purchase one there. [More info]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today